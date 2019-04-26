Toggle Menu
‘I need emotional support’: Spoiler-free memes that came out after Avengers: Endgamehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/without-spoilers-fans-react-to-avengers-endgame-with-memes-5696106/

‘I need emotional support’: Spoiler-free memes that came out after Avengers: Endgame

As Avengers: Endgame has released, while many have called in sick, and missed work only to either catch it first or to recover from the emotional meltdown they had after leaving the theatres.

avengers: endgame, avengers, endgame tickets, avengers memes, avengers review, avengers endgame memes, viral news, indian express
Many fans who have watched Avengers: Endgame already said they need emotional support!

After much anticipation, Avengers: Endgame finally hits screen around the world Friday, and seems to be living up to the hype around it. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have gone all out to book tickets for the 22nd film in the series and the film has already broken quite a few records at the box-office. Not surprisingly, social media is buzzing about the film.

#AvengersEndgame continues to dominate trends on Google and Twitter, and many called in sick and missed work only to either catch the film on its opening weekend.

After watching the film some think they will need some time off to recover from the emotional meltdown they had. Looking at the tweets that have flooded Twitter, one thing’s clear: many Marvel fans are sitting in pools of tears.

ALSO READ These tweets about trying to book tickets Avengers: Endgame are true for many

Advertising

Thankfully, most have refrained from putting up spoilers online so that they don’t spoil it for other fans. But then keeping quiet also isn’t very easy so there are plenty of tweets and posts on social media on the film.

Here’s how people reacted to Avengers: Endgame without any spoilers:

Plenty of people haven’t been able to get tickets for the opening weekend of the film. In just a day, the film has smashed records with a jaw-dropping $169 million collected at the international box office.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Burj Khalifa to Eiffel Tower, how the world showed solidarity with Sri Lanka after blasts
2 IPL 2019: Fans come up with memes as RCB, RR and KKR battle to stay off bottom of points table
3 Taylor Swift collaborates with Brendon Urie for new song ME!, fans can't keep calm