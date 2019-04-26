‘I need emotional support’: Spoiler-free memes that came out after Avengers: Endgame

After much anticipation, Avengers: Endgame finally hits screen around the world Friday, and seems to be living up to the hype around it. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have gone all out to book tickets for the 22nd film in the series and the film has already broken quite a few records at the box-office. Not surprisingly, social media is buzzing about the film.

#AvengersEndgame continues to dominate trends on Google and Twitter, and many called in sick and missed work only to either catch the film on its opening weekend.

After watching the film some think they will need some time off to recover from the emotional meltdown they had. Looking at the tweets that have flooded Twitter, one thing’s clear: many Marvel fans are sitting in pools of tears.

Thankfully, most have refrained from putting up spoilers online so that they don’t spoil it for other fans. But then keeping quiet also isn’t very easy so there are plenty of tweets and posts on social media on the film.

Here’s how people reacted to Avengers: Endgame without any spoilers:

Me : I can’t come to the office today. I am not feeling well Boss : Which hospital are you visiting? Inox or PVR?#AvengersEndame — Bade Chote (@badechote) April 26, 2019

Why is there work today? Today is a national holiday #AvengersEndgame — AMG 💎 (@BigBert_7) April 25, 2019

This was me trying to hold in my tears during #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/bhe4BOruvl — willzyx (@YMJEZ) April 26, 2019

#AvengersEndgame

*before End Game*

Me: I can handle this no problem

*after End Game*

Me and Entire Theatre: pic.twitter.com/dWy5tvYShe — Emma Here! #StarSeekerXXX #KH3 (@EmmaReheis) April 26, 2019

Me going in the cinema VS me going out #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/wsUsWwd6XD — jeron (@fuckjeron) April 26, 2019

Thursday night at 7pm:

*Watches #avengersendgame * Me 7 hours later at 2am: pic.twitter.com/07xWNzXPYS — Kebin Rivera (@sensei_kev) April 26, 2019

Me Coming Out Of Theatres After Watching #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/w7IDa3NpXt — thesarkazmikpage (@sarkazmikpage) April 26, 2019

Me dropping off an Oscar at Robert Downey Jr’s house after watching #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/2dE9Va7JV9 — THANOS (@SlothLifeTV) April 26, 2019

Me waiting for everyone to watch #AvengersEndgame so I can talk about it pic.twitter.com/udxg5vwRr2 — Gyro💯🔌 (@Gyrodabest) April 26, 2019

Me trying to find someone to talk about the #AvengersEndgame 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ioXz3pOuWq — 😁 (@3li_3213) April 26, 2019

Me talking to myself about The Endgame since I can’t talk to my friends about it cause they haven’t seen it yet!#AvengersEndame#DontSpoilTheEndgame #Endgame #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/qBlGSJ0nHM — Feliz Karen News (@felizkrennews) April 26, 2019

One taught me love♥️,

One taught me patience😊,

One taught me pain😢,

And one taught me infinite pain😭.#AvengersEndgame #Endgame pic.twitter.com/HWO8tLbZpW — samuel john (@_johnronaldo17) April 26, 2019

Plenty of people haven’t been able to get tickets for the opening weekend of the film. In just a day, the film has smashed records with a jaw-dropping $169 million collected at the international box office.