With special passengers onboard, Air New Zealand Boeing 787 draws a kiwi in the sky

In a heartwarming gesture, a special group of children were taken on an unusual flight adventure to give them the opportunity to fly around New Zealand. An Air New Zealand 787 flew the 50 kids with disabilities or terminal illnesses on the flight and drew a giant Kiwi — the national bird of the country — in the process.

The flight was a part of the annual programme by a New Zealand based charity Koru Care, which organises special experiences for ‘Kiwi kids’ who are suffering from disabilities and illnesses.

An Air New Zealand 787 just took 50 kids with disabilities or terminal illnesses on the flight of their lives and drew a giant Kiwi in the process as part of this year's Koru Care flight.

A picture of the path travelled by the aircraft was shared by the official Twitter account of @Flightradar24 along with a caption that read, “An Air New Zealand 787 just took 50 kids with disabilities or terminal illnesses on the flight of their lives and drew a giant Kiwi in the process as part of this year’s Koru Care flight.”

According to local reports, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight was flown by Chief Pilot Captain David Morgan and flew from Christchurch to the West Coast of New Zealand, and flying around the area of Taranaki before landing back in Christchurch.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media with over 4,000 likes. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral picture.

