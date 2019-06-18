People are sharing scary tiny tales on Twitter with the #SixWordHorror challenge

Toggle Menu
People are sharing scary tiny tales on Twitter with the #SixWordHorror challengehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/with-six-word-horror-tweeple-are-sharing-scary-tiny-tales-online-5785988/

Many people are taking up the challenge to come up with short tales that send chills down your spine. And there are also hilarious jokes .

While some were scary, others were punny and hilarious.

When you’re seeking a good horror story, a book by Stephen King may be the best option, bu it’s difficult to find time to read one in our fast-paced world. So, Twitterati around the globe are telling horror stories in just six words! With #SixWordHorror, users on the micro-blogging site are sharing tiny tales of horror to scare the living daylights out of someone.

It all started when comics and animation writer @GailSimone challenged people to write a super short scary story.

And just using some words, users came up with tweets that will send shivers down your spine with just six words. However, not all are true horror stories, with many giving it hilarious twists.

Check out some of the most interesting tweets from the hashtag challenge below.

