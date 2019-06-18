People are sharing scary tiny tales on Twitter with the #SixWordHorror challenge

When you’re seeking a good horror story, a book by Stephen King may be the best option, bu it’s difficult to find time to read one in our fast-paced world. So, Twitterati around the globe are telling horror stories in just six words! With #SixWordHorror, users on the micro-blogging site are sharing tiny tales of horror to scare the living daylights out of someone.
It all started when comics and animation writer @GailSimone challenged people to write a super short scary story.
Today’s challenge isn’t new, but I still think it’s fun.
Write a horror story in six words.
Please use hashtag#SixWordHorror
— GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) June 17, 2019
And just using some words, users came up with tweets that will send shivers down your spine with just six words. However, not all are true horror stories, with many giving it hilarious twists.
Check out some of the most interesting tweets from the hashtag challenge below.
Nobody here hired that birthday clown. #SixWordHorror
— Joseph Mallozzi (@BaronDestructo) June 17, 2019
“Hey mom, grandma isn’t dead anymore!”#SixWordHorror
— Todd 🍺 (@lewzr) June 17, 2019
My skeleton was still mostly inside. #SixWordHorror
— Chris Algoo (@ChrisAlgoo) June 17, 2019
“She smiled. Her reflection did not.”#SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/TU0pez8UIh
— Jacob Peach 🕹🚀🎬☕ (@PeachyBaws) June 17, 2019
“Let’s go round and introduce ourselves”#SixWordHorror
— VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) June 17, 2019
#SixWordHorror I’m sorry your card has declined pic.twitter.com/iu4uggkKDX
— Kool Bri🤠 (@briistlyy) June 17, 2019
Everyone can see your chat history. #SixWordHorror
— Seb Patrick (@sebpatrick) June 17, 2019
We don’t have Pepsi, Coke OK? #SixWordHorror
— Pepsi (@pepsi) June 17, 2019
The meat’s still frozen.
Mom’s home.#SixWordHorror
— LL McKinney (@ElleOnWords) June 17, 2019
#sixwordhorror Ordered pizza. Asked for right beef. pic.twitter.com/9YXMAY0Cir
— Slimecicle (@Slimecicle) June 17, 2019
Donald Trump is your biological dad. #SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/g5wOHM0aVe
— 𝕶𝖆𝖎 (@bintkainaat) June 17, 2019
Boris Johnson is now Prime Minister #SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/L1gxEq6czz
— Nicola Keaney (@NicKeaney) June 17, 2019
The eyes on the potato blinked. #SixWordHorror
— Ebil (T. Kumari) (@objectivepotato) June 17, 2019
Wake, Work, Eat, Sleep…Repeat😖…#SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/O3PEvKn2UD
— Sanjay Singhal (@imsanjaysinghal) June 18, 2019
“How great is single use plastic” #SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/ZaW3r5Hs7C
— Yarra Valley Water (@YVWater) June 17, 2019