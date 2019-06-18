People are sharing scary tiny tales on Twitter with the #SixWordHorror challenge

When you’re seeking a good horror story, a book by Stephen King may be the best option, bu it’s difficult to find time to read one in our fast-paced world. So, Twitterati around the globe are telling horror stories in just six words! With #SixWordHorror, users on the micro-blogging site are sharing tiny tales of horror to scare the living daylights out of someone.

It all started when comics and animation writer @GailSimone challenged people to write a super short scary story.

Today’s challenge isn’t new, but I still think it’s fun. Write a horror story in six words. Please use hashtag#SixWordHorror — GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) June 17, 2019

And just using some words, users came up with tweets that will send shivers down your spine with just six words. However, not all are true horror stories, with many giving it hilarious twists.

Check out some of the most interesting tweets from the hashtag challenge below.

Nobody here hired that birthday clown. #SixWordHorror — Joseph Mallozzi (@BaronDestructo) June 17, 2019

My skeleton was still mostly inside. #SixWordHorror — Chris Algoo (@ChrisAlgoo) June 17, 2019

“Let’s go round and introduce ourselves”#SixWordHorror — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) June 17, 2019

Everyone can see your chat history. #SixWordHorror — Seb Patrick (@sebpatrick) June 17, 2019

Boris Johnson is now Prime Minister #SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/L1gxEq6czz — Nicola Keaney (@NicKeaney) June 17, 2019