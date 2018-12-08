With more downvotes, YouTube Rewind 2018 is being dubbed the ‘worst ever’

YouTube’s yearly rewind video has received more downvotes than upvotes. With nearly four million people hitting the dislike button on the ‘YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls Rewind‘ video, it has created a buzz online for all the wrong reasons. With #YouTubeRewind, the video-sharing platform received severe backlash on Twitter for ignoring the most important moments and stars. With PewDiePie, the most subscribed channel, Shane Dawson and even BTS excluded from the year-ender, fans are calling it the “worst ever”.

Advertising

In fact, YouTube videos that took the Internet by storm like the never-ending battle between PewDiePie and Bollywood production company T-Series and Logan Paul’s controversial video in Japan’s Aokigahara forest have not been included. And people aren’t happy about it.

Those included are actor Will Smith, comedians Jon Oliver and Trevor Noah. It also includes stars like Fortnite’s Ninja, Casey Neistat, Lilly Singh, and Liza Koshy. However, people are furious it mentions K-Pop and recreated “Idol” without mentioning BTS’ name and talks about Mukbang but shows no Trisha Paytas, the creator behind it.

Here’s how people reacted:

#YouTubeRewind. Sorry but 🤮. It’s the actual worst 😅. It’s so fake inclusive, fake woke and PC it hurts my soul… — Rogue (@RogueMoosic) December 7, 2018

Disappointed in this years #youtuberewind2018 ☹️ they missed lots of big youtubers and also felt like I was hallucinating while watching it cuz it made no sense, rip. 👎🏼 Hopefully next years will be better #YouTubeRewind — Amy O (@amy_osmulski) December 8, 2018

#YoutubeRewind is just full of unfunny people and they don’t even reference the big things that happened this year. Congrats on one of the worst rewinds of all time — Cumit (@CometPlayss) December 8, 2018

#YouTubeRewind

yt: creates a rewind completely irrelevant to the year of 2018

yt: amazing, the best work we’ve done yet

everyone: hates it

youtube: pic.twitter.com/91SLtznje3 — Kat ™ (@_elizabeth_kat) December 8, 2018

it makes me sad that there wasn’t anything about conspiracy theories or the docu-series impact @shanedawson brought on youtube, i’m not sure if he denied being in it, but Shane literally changed the youtube game & wasn’t recognized like he deserves. #YouTubeRemind #YouTubeRewind — Kiley 🔪 // stream #ABIIOR (@kileyshanespig) December 8, 2018

bold of youtube to put idol in #YouTubeRewind while also deleting 10+ million views from the MV earlier this year like bitch nobody forgot that u ain’t slick — CAMERON PHILIP (@CAM3R0NPH1L1P) December 7, 2018

why did they fortnite dance in the suicide forest #YouTubeRewind — chris melberger (@chrismelberger) December 7, 2018

Truly bizarre. I saw the IDOL tribute (parody? recreation?) in a screen cap and found it very ironic. But they’re really also going to ignore Shane and Pewdie? 🤔 Please don’t tell me the Paul Brothers are featured. 😤 — Colleen Nika (@colleennika) December 7, 2018

Everyone watching this years #YouTubeRewind not knowing most of the people in it: pic.twitter.com/Xh9AI1NLKj — Patrick Shively (@ShivelyPatrick) December 7, 2018

#YouTubeRewind 2018 was a disaster. Why the hell didn’t they add Pewds vs T Series? That was huge! Instead they wasted their time showing random youtubers ive never seen and a campfire. — ishadream (@AnishaDream) December 6, 2018

#youtuberewind was cringey af this year, and they missed most of the things i care about. Advertising where was pewdiepie?

ksi vs logan?

shane dawson?

david dobrik? — andrew quo🤘🏼 (@AndrewQuo) December 6, 2018

.@YouTube Although i am very happy that IDOL is included in the #YouTubeRewind because more exposure for @BTS_twt , you using them when you have been nothing but sneaky when it comes to their views is hypocritical. thank u, next. — ✈ MAMA / GAYO Daejun 💕 (@wreckedbias97) December 6, 2018

so what we are NOT going to do is use BTS for clout when you shade them every time they drop a new MV and freeze their views, also they didn’t even mention BTS in the video just kpop I-

y’all really are a joke #YouTubeRewind pic.twitter.com/0Im42bgVRt — happy sowon day ♡ (@sugassavage) December 6, 2018

So youtube can use idol in #YouTubeRewind but they delete views off bts vids? THE HYPOCRISY JUMPED OUT — ^ – ^ (@bbyyoonmin) December 6, 2018

Unlike the last few years, there are dozens of creators in this year’s Rewind instead of celebrities. But in their traditional approach to keeping away all those whose content might have triggered controversy, it invited a wind of backlash.