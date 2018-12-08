With more downvotes, YouTube Rewind 2018 is being dubbed the ‘worst ever’

Toggle Menu
YouTube Rewind 2018 has created a buzz online for all the wrong reasons. Here's why people are unhappy

The video received over 3 million downvotes.

YouTube’s yearly rewind video has received more downvotes than upvotes. With nearly four million people hitting the dislike button on the ‘YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls Rewind‘ video, it has created a buzz online for all the wrong reasons. With #YouTubeRewind, the video-sharing platform received severe backlash on Twitter for ignoring the most important moments and stars. With PewDiePie, the most subscribed channel, Shane Dawson and even BTS excluded from the year-ender, fans are calling it the “worst ever”.

In fact, YouTube videos that took the Internet by storm like the never-ending battle between PewDiePie and Bollywood production company T-Series and Logan Paul’s controversial video in Japan’s Aokigahara forest have not been included. And people aren’t happy about it.

Those included are actor Will Smith, comedians Jon Oliver and Trevor Noah. It also includes stars like Fortnite’s Ninja, Casey Neistat, Lilly Singh, and Liza Koshy. However, people are furious it mentions K-Pop and recreated “Idol” without mentioning BTS’ name and talks about Mukbang but shows no Trisha Paytas, the creator behind it.

Here’s how people reacted:

Unlike the last few years, there are dozens of creators in this year’s Rewind instead of celebrities. But in their traditional approach to keeping away all those whose content might have triggered controversy, it invited a wind of backlash.

