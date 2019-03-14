Instagram and Facebook down, Netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes and GIFs

Toggle Menu
“We’re focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack,” Facebook wrote on Twitter while acknowledging the problem assuring they are trying to resolve it.

It’s raining memes and jokes online as both Instagram and Facebook are down for several hours.

Netizens around the world are having a meltdown after apps and websites for Facebook and Instagram suffered an outage of more than eight hours. With unidentified technical problems causing widespread disruptions for users around the globe, the crashing of the social media apps sent its users in a tizzy. The problem, first reported Wednesday night, persisted Thursday morning as well with users complaining either they couldn’t log in or post owing to technical glitches.

While most users complained about the two apps, a few also pointed out that Messenger and even WhatsApp were down in some parts of the world, annoying Internet users further.  As Facebook and Instagram’s continued to remain down, much like the companies that took to Twitter to acknowledge the problem, Netizens too were also on the micro-blogging site to not only rant but also do what they do best at such moments: share jokes and memes about the disruptions.

While some said the outage helped them come back to civilisation, for others it was all about conspiracy theories and hilarious memes. Sample these:

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” Facebook wrote on Twitter initially acknowledging the issue. And when after almost two hours the problem wasn’t resolved they further informed, “We’re focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack.”

“We’re aware of an issue impacting people’s access to Instagram right now. We know this is frustrating, and our team is hard at work to resolve this ASAP,” Instagram said.

