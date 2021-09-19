‘This video is unreal’: Watch this dancer step up his act with some cool VFX

Great dancers have always managed to capture hearts with their moves. But what if they also turned out to be great at editing?

Known on social media as ‘Kid The Wiz’, this music producer and dancer has grabbed eyeballs with his latest clip showcasing not just his skills in dance, but some stunning VFX as well.

In the video posted by @kidthewiz on Instagram, the artist channelizes the city’s energy, with the caption exclaiming, “New York Energy at its peak!” as he grooves to the beats of his new music ‘Bad One’.

ALSO READ | Indore Instagram influencer dances at traffic signal, viral video lands her in trouble

While the moves are indeed awesome, the intriguing manner in which he presents it has made the internet go wow. Adorned in shorts and a white tee, @kidthewiz sways to reveal what we can probably call an interesting optical illusion. Here, take a look:

Goes without saying, but the clip became an instant hit on social media with many commenting on its creativity. The comments section is also flooded with even celebrity artists like Montana Tucker, Kashy Juliano, Smitty, Yvng Swag praising @kidthewiz.