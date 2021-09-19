scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 19, 2021
‘This video is unreal’: Watch this dancer step up his act with some cool VFX

While the artist's moves are indeed awesome, the intriguing manner in which he presents it has made the internet go wow

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 19, 2021 4:41:35 pm
optical illusion dance movies, Kid the Wiz, Bad One, Montana Tucker, Kashy Juliano, Smitty, Yvng Swag, New Influx, New York, Instagram, indian express, indian express newsIn the video, the dancer aims to display New York's energy via his dance moves.

Great dancers have always managed to capture hearts with their moves. But what if they also turned out to be great at editing?

Known on social media as ‘Kid The Wiz’, this music producer and dancer has grabbed eyeballs with his latest clip showcasing not just his skills in dance, but some stunning VFX as well.

In the video posted by @kidthewiz on Instagram, the artist channelizes the city’s energy, with the caption exclaiming, “New York Energy at its peak!” as he grooves to the beats of his new music ‘Bad One’.

While the moves are indeed awesome, the intriguing manner in which he presents it has made the internet go wow. Adorned in shorts and a white tee, @kidthewiz sways to reveal what we can probably call an interesting optical illusion. Here, take a look:

Goes without saying, but the clip became an instant hit on social media with many commenting on its creativity. The comments section is also flooded with even celebrity artists like Montana Tucker, Kashy Juliano, Smitty, Yvng Swag praising @kidthewiz.

 

