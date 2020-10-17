With family separated by border, couple exchange wedding vows with a unique twist

Guests watched the wedding standing across a river separating both countries.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many celebrations across the world had to be either cancelled or postponed. However, few came up with innovative solutions to work their way out of certain restrictions put in place. Like this one couple who exchanged vows on a pier, along the US-Canada border, so families from both sides could witness the ceremony.

Lindsay Clowes and Alex Leckie got married in an outdoor ceremony along the St. Croix River in Canada’s New Brunswick province where family members from the neighbouring country watched through binoculars. The bride’s family lives on the US side in Maine.

The couple’s plan to hold a wedding not far from their home in Windsor, Nova Scotia, was derailed by Covid-19 as there were restrictions placed on international travellers coming from the US.

The couple’s American family were standing on a wharf on the other side of the river, waving and cheering all along. However, it meant that they had to get a clearance for the event from the respective authorities in two countries.

“After I told my mom about this idea, I think she was on the phone with the mayor in St. Stephen about two seconds later to find out if it was possible for us to pull this off,” she told CBC News. The couple was required to send their wedding plans to the town administration showing around 30 guests on the New Brunswick side and that they would physically distance during the ceremony.

Further, some of their relatives also watched from a boat about four metres from the St. Stephen wharf. Luckily, the water was calm and the sun was out, the bride said.

“The wind just seemed to stop just for our ceremony. It was just wonderful,” she said.

They chose to invite just 30 close friends and family. Meanwhile, officials in Maine permitted 15 members of the bride’s relatives to gather on the US side of the water to watch the event together.

The groom added that they live-streamed their wedding on Facebook through a Facebook group they created for everyone who couldn’t attend the ceremony.

