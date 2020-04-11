US family comes up with free pantry of essential items during coronavirus crisis

Many, who came across the Facebook post, lauded the Gall family for their heartwarming gesture. Many, who came across the Facebook post, lauded the Gall family for their heartwarming gesture.

A Wisconsin-based family in the US is winning praise online after opening up a free pantry in their front lawn for people to pick up essential items during the coronavirus lockdown.

Terry Uribe Gall on Facebook shared a post about her family’s helpful endeavour saying “So, my parents decided to open a little FREE pantry in their front yard. The idea came from the front yard Library exchange boxes.”

The free pantry at 2630 S. 78th St., in West Allis, has several non-perishable food items, baby items and even a couple of books. People are free to pick up whatever they need. Many of them are donating too – all while practising social distancing.

Take a look here:





After a couple of days, people kept coming to the pantry day and night to pick up and drop stuff off. Their popularity increased so much that the health department also paid a visit and directed them not accept any accept fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, milk etc and keep going with packaged food, juice, soda, shampoo, soap, sanitary products etc due to safety concerns.

As donations grew, they have also put up some Easter-inspired candies and stuffed toys for the kids to enjoy on Easter day.

Many, who came across the Facebook post, lauded the Gall family for their heartwarming gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Currently, the US has reported the highest number of confirmed cases at 501,615. The virus has so far claimed 17,925 people. Globally, more than 100,000 people have died from the disease, with nearly 70 per cent of fatalities in Europe, according to data by John Hopkins. (Track LIVE UPDATES here)

