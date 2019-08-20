Wisconsin family finds frog in packaged salad, netizens horrified

A Wisconsin family got the shock of their lives while having dinner after they found a live frog inside a packaged salad they picked up from a nearby Pick ‘n Save shop.

Advertising

According to Fox News, Karlie Allen recorded the encounter on her phone as her family spotted the frog moving around the packaged organic lettuce. Watch the bizarre video here:

bon appetit! nothin like salad with a side of live frog 🐸 @SimpleTruth4U pic.twitter.com/KG9bPjotZ9 — Karlie Allen (@kkarliea) August 14, 2019

Allen later took back the salad to the grocery store and showed the video to the clerk. Her salad was replaced. “I just want to know how somebody didn’t notice it or how it even managed to get through the packaging process alive,” she told CNN. Later, the brand, Simple Truth, apologised to Allen for the incident.

Allen posted the video on Twitter with the caption: “Bon appetit! nothin like a salad with a side of live frog”.Take a look at the reactions of the horrified netizens:

Just wash them…..lettuce is grown outside!! Frogs and bugs are outside! LOLOLOL — PSOM (@PSOM40897168) August 20, 2019

My grandson thought it was cool, wanted to know what brand so he could also get a frog 😂 — Elaine Riegel-Bailey (@elane5241) August 20, 2019

Ohh hell no! That’s it, I’m making my own.

Thanks for posting — Keena (@ShekeenaF) August 19, 2019

In the south we call that good eating! — DAVE O backup acct. I got locked out (@ATLBIGDAVE678) August 20, 2019

Free pet with every salad. haha — Uhhh (@Buffy85837089) August 18, 2019

That’s some fresh salad! LOL — The Occasional Atheist in a Bikini aka Bill (@occasionatheist) August 19, 2019