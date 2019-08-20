Wisconsin family finds frog in packaged salad, netizens horrified

Toggle Menu
According to Fox News, Karlie Allen recorded the encounter on her phone as her family spotted the frog moving around the packaged organic lettuce.

Allen later brought back the salad to the grocery store and showed the video to the shop clerk as the frog had escaped

A Wisconsin family got the shock of their lives while having dinner after they found a live frog inside a packaged salad they picked up from a nearby Pick ‘n Save shop.

Allen later took back the salad to the grocery store and showed the video to the clerk. Her salad was replaced. “I just want to know how somebody didn’t notice it or how it even managed to get through the packaging process alive,” she told CNN. Later, the brand, Simple Truth, apologised to Allen for the incident.

Allen posted the video on Twitter with the caption: “Bon appetit! nothin like a salad with a side of live frog”.Take a look at the reactions of the horrified netizens:

