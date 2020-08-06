‘Winter Wonderland’: People of Tasmania witness rare snowfall after 25 years

With Tasmania recording its warmest day this winter on August 1, the cool weather was welcomed by its people. (Source: @stitah/Twitter) With Tasmania recording its warmest day this winter on August 1, the cool weather was welcomed by its people. (Source: @stitah/Twitter)

People of Tasmania in Australia woke up to a pleasant surprise on Thursday, with the streets covered in a blanket of snow. The rare event, which occurred almost after 25 years, has left the citizens ecstatic, with many taking to social media to share pictures and videos of the snowfall.

“We stayed up all night, too excited to sleep!” Kiani Chippendale, a resident of Launceston told CNN. “Very rare. It’s never snowed here in the city that I know of… not in my lifetime, anyway,” the 26-year-old said.

The Bureau of Meteorology, Tasmania, has been posting updates as well as pictures and videos they have been receiving from people across the state. The development comes just days after Tasmania recorded its warmest day this winter on August 1.

“This is the first time since 1984 (I’m told) that it has snowed in Launceston down to sea level. Normally only snows in the mountains. This is the view from my house looking up the Tamar River towards the city,” wrote a user while sharing a picture. Here are some of the other pictures and clips shared online.

Holy wow!! It’s snowing in Kilmore ❄️☃️😄 Its been 25 years since I’ve seen snow fall. This is amazing 😍 #Australia #Victoria pic.twitter.com/HtLaZXrsGV — Tily Travels (@tilytravels) August 4, 2020

Rare personal post, but this is the first time since 1984 (I’m told) that it has snowed in Launceston down to sea level. Normally only snows in the mountains. This is the view from my house looking up the Tamar River towards the city. #snow #Tasmania pic.twitter.com/2wyAeLZmXy — Clyde Russell (@ClydeCommods) August 5, 2020

#Snow in Launceston city in this amount hasn’t been seen for more than 30 years!! #Tasmania #weather pic.twitter.com/TV3hAxMcbn — Dr Laura Fernandez-Winzer (@laufw81) August 5, 2020

Snowboarding through Launceston’s CBD 😎🥶⛄️ 📷: Sam Berry pic.twitter.com/4EoQEEZFVg — Monte Bovill (@MonteBovill) August 4, 2020

Might as well make the most of being stuck on this frozen island! 🥶 #Tasmania #adventurebeginshere pic.twitter.com/xdEVXJNZw7 — Justin Morris (@JustinMorrisTT1) August 6, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd