scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 06, 2020
Top News

‘Winter Wonderland’: People of Tasmania witness rare snowfall after 25 years

"This is the first time since 1984 (I’m told) that it has snowed in Launceston down to sea level. Normally only snows in the mountains. This is the view from my house looking up the Tamar River towards the city," wrote a user while sharing a picture.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 6, 2020 1:46:28 pm
Australia, Tasmania, Australia snow, winter wonderland viral pictures, twitter, snowfall pics With Tasmania recording its warmest day this winter on August 1, the cool weather was welcomed by its people. (Source: @stitah/Twitter)

People of Tasmania in Australia woke up to a pleasant surprise on Thursday, with the streets covered in a blanket of snow. The rare event, which occurred almost after 25 years, has left the citizens ecstatic, with many taking to social media to share pictures and videos of the snowfall.

“We stayed up all night, too excited to sleep!” Kiani Chippendale, a resident of Launceston told CNN. “Very rare. It’s never snowed here in the city that I know of… not in my lifetime, anyway,” the 26-year-old said.

The Bureau of Meteorology, Tasmania, has been posting updates as well as pictures and videos they have been receiving from people across the state. The development comes just days after Tasmania recorded its warmest day this winter on August 1.

“This is the first time since 1984 (I’m told) that it has snowed in Launceston down to sea level. Normally only snows in the mountains. This is the view from my house looking up the Tamar River towards the city,” wrote a user while sharing a picture. Here are some of the other pictures and clips shared online.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 06: Latest News

Advertisement