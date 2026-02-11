‘Walking red flag’: Olympic medallist’s live TV confession of cheating on partner sparks backlash

Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid got emotional during a post-race interview at the Winter Olympics, where he confessed to cheating on ‘the love of his life’.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 01:53 PM IST
Olympian Sturla Holm Laegreid confesses cheating on his girlfriendOlympian Sturla Holm Laegreid confesses cheating on his girlfriend (Image source: Reuters)
Make us preferred source on Google

Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid turned heads at the 2026 Winter Olympics—not for bagging a bronze medal at the men’s biathlon event, but for revealing on live television that he had been cheating on his girlfriend and was struggling in his personal life.

Laegreid got emotional during a post-race interview at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Speaking to Norwegian state broadcaster NRK, he said he felt he had already lost something more important than a medal.

“There’s someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today.” The 28-year-old explained that he had met “someone special” six months ago but had made a serious mistake earlier this year.

“Six months ago, I met the love of my life, the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her. I told her about it a week ago. It’s been the worst week of my life.”

Fighting back tears, Laegreid said the incident had changed his perspective on sport and success. “I had a gold medal in my life, and there are probably many who look at me with different eyes, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has taken a slightly different place [in my life] the last few days. I wish I could share it with her,” he added.

Olympic medal winner confesses to CHEATING on his girlfriend during live TV interview
by
u/itscamelia in
TwoXChromosomes

Also Read | Agony in the Alps: Skiing icon Lindsey Vonn’s defiant Olympic return ends in helicopter evacuation

Laegreid’s confession has taken the Internet by storm, with several users reacting to it. “His love is shallow. His care is performative. I hope she finds someone whose love doesn’t suck. (Or stays happily single),” a user wrote. “This is why it’s an instant turn off when manipulative men cry. It’s so disingenuous. If you don’t tear up over little important things I’m not going to believe you when you cry over breaking my boundaries. I’ve fallen for it so often it makes me like immediately lose compassion,” another user stressed.

“This guy seems like a walking red flag. Confessing to cheating for clout and to manipulate his ex into taking him back is wild, but if nothing else, men have the audacity. I hope that woman is enjoying her peace and has him blocked everywhere, including email,” a third user reacted.

A few hours after the interview, Laegreid reflected on his comments and admitted he may not have been in the right frame of mind to speak publicly. The athlete has also been coping with grief following the death of teammate Sivert Guttorm Bakken in December last year.

Story continues below this ad

“Maybe it was really selfish of me to give that interview,” he said. “So yeah, I don’t know. I was, I’m a bit, I don’t know… I’m not really here mentally. So yeah, we will see what happens,” Sky News reported.

Laegreid won the bronze in the men’s 20km individual biathlon race held in northern Italy. Norway’s Johan-Olav Botn claimed the gold medal, while France’s Eric Perrot finished with silver.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
rahul gandhi in parliament
On India-US trade deal, Rahul says PM has 'sold the country'
vande mataram
All 6 stanzas of Vande Mataram must before National Anthem when played together: MHA
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce
'Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn supporting Rajpal Yadav': Actor’s manager reveals A-list support, says 'actor will be out soon'
Rajpal Yadav
'Rajpal Yadav's house was like a langar for strugglers': Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls help; composer pledges Rs 1.1 cr to jailed actor
Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends
'I didn't worry for 1 second': German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends
heart shapoed aurora in Norway
‘Most romantic aurora ever’: Northern Lights form glowing heart in Norway days before Valentine’s Day; photographer says ‘not AI’
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
SA vs AFG LIVE Score: Follow South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
nose pin ai generated
'Women who wear...': Gynaecologist shares X-ray after surprising discovery of a piece of jewellery lodged in lung
Apple, Google and Samsung are set to unveil new smartphones this February.
February 2026 smartphone launches: iPhone 17e, Pixel 10a, Galaxy S26 and more coming soon
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
SA vs AFG LIVE Score: Follow South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
February 2026 smartphone launches: iPhone 17e, Pixel 10a, Galaxy S26 and more coming soon
Apple, Google and Samsung are set to unveil new smartphones this February.
YouTube launches AI playlist generator for premium subscribers
The rollout comes as YouTube works to make its Premium subscription more appealing. Earlier this week, the company began limiting access to song lyrics for some free users of the YouTube Music app. (Image: Reuters)
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'Women who wear...': Gynaecologist shares X-ray after surprising discovery of a piece of jewellery lodged in lung
nose pin ai generated
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'I didn't worry for 1 second': German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends
Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends
‘Most romantic aurora ever’: Northern Lights form glowing heart in Norway days before Valentine’s Day; photographer says ‘not AI’
heart shapoed aurora in Norway
Norwegian Olympic hero Sturla Holm Laegreid pauses bronze medal interview to admit to cheating on partner
Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, reacts after he won bronze as teammate Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold comforts him after the men's 20-kilometer individual biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo)
‘An example of grit’: How a 24-year-old law topper is set to become Kerala’s first visually challenged woman judge
Kerala first blind judge
‘They reject blind obedience’: Raj Shamani’s defiant defence of ‘lazy’ Gen Z divides the Internet
A key point Raj Shamani's emphasised was the growing “trust gap” between institutions and young professionals
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement