‘Walking red flag’: Olympic medallist’s live TV confession of cheating on partner sparks backlash

Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid turned heads at the 2026 Winter Olympics—not for bagging a bronze medal at the men’s biathlon event, but for revealing on live television that he had been cheating on his girlfriend and was struggling in his personal life.
Laegreid got emotional during a post-race interview at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Speaking to Norwegian state broadcaster NRK, he said he felt he had already lost something more important than a medal.
“There’s someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today.” The 28-year-old explained that he had met “someone special” six months ago but had made a serious mistake earlier this year.
“Six months ago, I met the love of my life, the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her. I told her about it a week ago. It’s been the worst week of my life.”
Fighting back tears, Laegreid said the incident had changed his perspective on sport and success. “I had a gold medal in my life, and there are probably many who look at me with different eyes, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has taken a slightly different place [in my life] the last few days. I wish I could share it with her,” he added.
Olympic medal winner confesses to CHEATING on his girlfriend during live TV interview
by
u/itscamelia in
TwoXChromosomes
Laegreid’s confession has taken the Internet by storm, with several users reacting to it. “His love is shallow. His care is performative. I hope she finds someone whose love doesn’t suck. (Or stays happily single),” a user wrote. “This is why it’s an instant turn off when manipulative men cry. It’s so disingenuous. If you don’t tear up over little important things I’m not going to believe you when you cry over breaking my boundaries. I’ve fallen for it so often it makes me like immediately lose compassion,” another user stressed.
“This guy seems like a walking red flag. Confessing to cheating for clout and to manipulate his ex into taking him back is wild, but if nothing else, men have the audacity. I hope that woman is enjoying her peace and has him blocked everywhere, including email,” a third user reacted.
A few hours after the interview, Laegreid reflected on his comments and admitted he may not have been in the right frame of mind to speak publicly. The athlete has also been coping with grief following the death of teammate Sivert Guttorm Bakken in December last year.
“Maybe it was really selfish of me to give that interview,” he said. “So yeah, I don’t know. I was, I’m a bit, I don’t know… I’m not really here mentally. So yeah, we will see what happens,” Sky News reported.
Laegreid won the bronze in the men’s 20km individual biathlon race held in northern Italy. Norway’s Johan-Olav Botn claimed the gold medal, while France’s Eric Perrot finished with silver.
Discord’s new age-verification requirements mirror a broader shift across social media and AI chatbot platforms, many of which are tightening user checks amid mounting lawsuits and growing regulatory scrutiny over online child safety. The clampdown also signals a move toward an age-gated future of the internet. Here’s all you need to know about Discord’s new age-verification mandate.