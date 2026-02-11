‘Walking red flag’: Olympic medallist’s live TV confession of cheating on partner sparks backlash

Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid turned heads at the 2026 Winter Olympics—not for bagging a bronze medal at the men’s biathlon event, but for revealing on live television that he had been cheating on his girlfriend and was struggling in his personal life.

Laegreid got emotional during a post-race interview at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Speaking to Norwegian state broadcaster NRK, he said he felt he had already lost something more important than a medal.

“There’s someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today.” The 28-year-old explained that he had met “someone special” six months ago but had made a serious mistake earlier this year.