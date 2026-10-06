Wins Nobel Prize, makes school sandwiches: Scientist Karl Deisseroth shares moment with children

Stanford University professor Karl Deisseroth shared an emotional moment when he told his children that he had won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
Deisseroth, who was awarded the prestigious prize for his pioneering work in optogenetics, woke his daughters on Monday morning to share the news. A video released by Stanford University showed the girls breaking into screams of excitement before hugging their father.
He later told his son Hudson, 16, about the honour. “I just got a phone call this morning that I won the Nobel Prize,” Deisseroth told him. Hudson appeared stunned before hugging his father and celebrating with high-fives.
His eldest son, Alexander, 18, was already at Stanford when the announcement was made. After receiving a message from his mother, he called home and quickly realised that his father had won the Nobel. He then cycled over to join the family.
Sharing the video, the Stanford University handle wrote, “The most important briefings of the day.”
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The video quickly gained traction, resonating with several social media users. “Love these family reactions! Such a sweet family. Congrats to everyone,” a user wrote. “Owwww I just LOVE how this looks like such a magical moment of what it looked like to be just a regular family with a Nobel Prize Winner! What?! Epic,” another user commented.
“It’s really amazing and kinda strange happiness to see that we still celebrate these people who work for science. That what we love about science, its for humanity, for the people, for life on this beautiful planet. We should celebrate the people in science more and make them our heroes, our inspirations. Congratulations to all 3 laureates,” a third user reacted.
Deisseroth shared the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with German scientists Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel. The trio was recognised for discoveries that made optogenetics possible, a technique that uses light to control specific nerve cells.
Despite the extraordinary news, Deisseroth’s Monday morning still involved an ordinary parenting responsibility. According to Stanford, he prepared sandwiches for his children and packed their school lunches.