Wins Nobel Prize, makes school sandwiches: Scientist Karl Deisseroth shares moment with children

His eldest son, Alexander, 18, was already at Stanford when the announcement was made (Photo: @stanford/Instagram)

Stanford University professor Karl Deisseroth shared an emotional moment when he told his children that he had won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Deisseroth, who was awarded the prestigious prize for his pioneering work in optogenetics, woke his daughters on Monday morning to share the news. A video released by Stanford University showed the girls breaking into screams of excitement before hugging their father.

Scientist Karl Deisseroth shares moment with his kids

He later told his son Hudson, 16, about the honour. “I just got a phone call this morning that I won the Nobel Prize,” Deisseroth told him. Hudson appeared stunned before hugging his father and celebrating with high-fives.