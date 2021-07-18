Window cleaners dress up as superheroes to cheer up children at Canada hospital

The patients in the Pediatric ward were thrilled to meet their superheroes.

A hospital can be a gloomy place, especially for children. To cheer up its young inpatients, one hospital in Canada surprised them by organising a visit from some grime-fighting superheroes.

In a tweet, the official handle of Kingston General Hospital’s Pediatric Unit shared several pictures of their ‘Superhero Day’, where employees of the Elite Window Cleaning dressed up as superhero characters such as The Hulk, Iron Man, among others. In the pictures, the members of the window washing company were seen in costumes while being suspended from the roof of the building.

“Our #healthcare heroes received some back-up today – #superheroes brought smiles to the faces of our youngest #patients. Staff from

@EliteWindowC rappelled down the building to not only fight grime but bring much-needed fun & a distraction to patients, family and staff,” read the post, which has now gone viral on social media.

Our #healthcare heroes received some back-up today – #superheroes brought smiles to the faces of our youngest #patients. Staff from @EliteWindowC rappelled down the building to not only fight grime, but bring much needed fun & distraction to patients, family & staff. #ygk pic.twitter.com/TLie1vccLx — KingstonHSC (@KingstonHSC) July 16, 2021

According to CTV News, the patients in the pediatric ward were thrilled to meet their superheroes. “I saw the Hulk and Iron man and (Batman) and Captain Marvel and Spider-Man,” Logan Simpkins told the news website.

David Alarios, the father of Elisha Alarios, who was diagnosed with Haemophilia when he was four months old, told CTV News that they often encourage him to draw strength from superhero movies and books.

“To get him through some infusions we always relied on superheroes,” he said. “We call it ‘Muscle Juice.’ Seeing them, sure, with (other) kids, (kids have) imagination, but to him, it’s even more, because of what he’s had to go through and how he’s had to believe he’s a superhero to get through his medication,” David told the news website.

Here is how netizens reacted to the viral post:

Who the heck is chopping onions on this site?!? 😭 — Chris Klugewicz 🏳️‍🌈 (ally) (@cjk_tn) July 16, 2021

This👏is👏so👏cute👏❤️❤️❤️ — Branden McEwan 🏡 (@McEwanYGK) July 16, 2021

I just love our hospitals and healthcare workers here. A big thank you to @EliteWindowC too! — Ruth (@AnneofKingston) July 16, 2021

Aww, these photos are always THE BEST. — Garrett Elliott (@garrettelliott) July 16, 2021

This is so heartwarming 🥰😢 awesome of @EliteWindowC to do this to lift the spirits of these young patients 🙌🙏🇨🇦❤ — Karen Mackinnon (@KMacK0630) July 16, 2021