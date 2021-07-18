scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 18, 2021
Must Read

Window cleaners dress up as superheroes to cheer up children at Canada hospital

In a tweet, the official handle of Kingston General Hospital’s Pediatric Unit shared several pictures of their 'Superhero Day', where employees of the Elite Window Cleaning dressed up as superheroes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 18, 2021 12:15:09 pm
Kingston General Hospital, Kingston General Hospital Window cleaners dress superheroes, Kingston General Hospital story, children, good news, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe patients in the Pediatric ward were thrilled to meet their superheroes.

A hospital can be a gloomy place, especially for children. To cheer up its young inpatients, one hospital in Canada surprised them by organising a visit from some grime-fighting superheroes.

In a tweet, the official handle of Kingston General Hospital’s Pediatric Unit shared several pictures of their ‘Superhero Day’, where employees of the Elite Window Cleaning dressed up as superhero characters such as The Hulk, Iron Man, among others. In the pictures, the members of the window washing company were seen in costumes while being suspended from the roof of the building.

“Our #healthcare heroes received some back-up today – #superheroes brought smiles to the faces of our youngest #patients. Staff from
@EliteWindowC rappelled down the building to not only fight grime but bring much-needed fun & a distraction to patients, family and staff,” read the post, which has now gone viral on social media.

According to CTV News, the patients in the pediatric ward were thrilled to meet their superheroes. “I saw the Hulk and Iron man and (Batman) and Captain Marvel and Spider-Man,” Logan Simpkins told the news website.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

David Alarios, the father of Elisha Alarios, who was diagnosed with Haemophilia when he was four months old, told CTV News that they often encourage him to draw strength from superhero movies and books.

“To get him through some infusions we always relied on superheroes,” he said. “We call it ‘Muscle Juice.’ Seeing them, sure, with (other) kids, (kids have) imagination, but to him, it’s even more, because of what he’s had to go through and how he’s had to believe he’s a superhero to get through his medication,” David told the news website.

Here is how netizens reacted to the viral post:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 18: Latest News

Advertisement