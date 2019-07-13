Wimbledon 2019: Kid reading a book during Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal match has internet divided

It was a nerve-wracking semi-final at Wimbledon 2019 when two of the greatest tennis players of all time met for an epic clash. A vintage display by Roger Federer took him past Rafael Nadal into his 12th Wimbledon final and all 15,000 enraptured fans on the Centre Court couldn’t keep calm as they witnessed an epic ‘Fedal’ match after eleven years. However, one kid seemed to be unfazed by all the frenzy and now has got everyone talking online.

After the historic match of 2008, the two legends met again at the Wimbledon and the excitement surrounding the #Fedal40 was at its peak both on the court and off it. The crowd gave both their heroes standing ovations and prayed for an encore. Amid such high emotions, the cameras pointed to a young kid sitting in the stands with eyes glued to a book!

Soon, the photo of the young boy dressed in a floral shirt went viral online and got an array of reactions. While some were amazed at how the kid could concentrate so much amid all the cheering, others opined it must be the most interesting book in the world. While some cracked jokes, tennis buffs felt it was a waste of a ticket.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the child reading a book at Wimbledon during ‘Fedal’ match.

Can’t believe commentators were giving a kid in the audience flack for reading a book at #Wimbledon – least it wasn’t an ipad – kudos to any kid picking up a book these days……#federervsnadal pic.twitter.com/JwM4cnrMNt — Mark A. Thomson (@MarkAlanThomson) July 13, 2019

The Kid: I love reading books more anything in this world. Advertising Me: That can’t be true in every case. What if you’re watching Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal in their first ever #Wimbledon semi-final? The Kid: #Fedal #Wimbledon2019 #FedererNadal #VamosRafa #RogerFederer #GOAT pic.twitter.com/9MNOcc2HLh — Nikhil Deshpande (@Chaseeism) July 13, 2019

Shout out to the kid in the crowd at the Federer-Nadal match, utterly engrossed in a book — Timothy Boudreau (@tcboudreau) July 12, 2019

When your parents take you to the stadium to watch Federer vs Nadal Wimbledon semi final but you are a Indian kid and have exams tomorrow.#Fedal #Fedex pic.twitter.com/QBmba9bcbh — TeJaS PaTiL (@tazzpatil) July 12, 2019

Hope everyone’s #SummerReading is going well & that you’re not distracted from your goals! You never know where your next favorite reading spot will be!

It’s the Federer vs. Nadal semifinal and this kid is reading a book! #goals #Wimbledon @FremdEnglish @ginaenk @FrauSoto99 pic.twitter.com/ULwxX79EWN — Srta. Ashley Soriano (@SorianoSpanish) July 12, 2019

Peak brown kid moment. 😂 Reading during a Fedal match.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/g2pnC4myMx — Ashish TV Slams (@ashishtvslams) July 12, 2019

This lad, his collared & top-buttoned shirt, that the queen would approve😀reading his way to some international olympiad #Wimbledon #RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/cOdWZ9fd6n — Sadhika Pandey (@sadhika_pandey) July 12, 2019

The kid in the crowd reading….#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ioZVdxxBAE — Noel Mc Govern (@noelmickedy) July 12, 2019

They say readers are leaders and all, but are you kidding me?!!?! Tickets selling for upwards of $10,000 and this kid is catching up on his reading? #Wimbledon #FedererNadal pic.twitter.com/OSnRk6q95d — Stephen ✞ Ⓥ (@stephenKmonty) July 12, 2019

He’s reading up on the legenedary #Wimbledon 2008 match-up between Federer vs Nadal 😂 #FEDAL40 pic.twitter.com/dT2U42Alk7 — Sport News (@BestFutbolGoal) July 12, 2019

What is he reading? He doesn’t even lose his concentration when #fedal play. Must be the most interesting book on planet. #Federer #Nadal #Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/ahY2wobvZ7 — Sameer Deshmukh (@docsamdeshmukh) July 12, 2019

Such a waste of a quality Ticket that too for a Federer Nadal match..

Get me the book he is reading I want to know whats in there ?

🤯🤯😒#Wimbledon19#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/O6iR7DUMXF — Abhishek (@abhi3627) July 12, 2019

This kid was reading a book during Nadal V Federer! He should be walked out by security and receive a #Wimbledon life ban. pic.twitter.com/Agb3wGcgNP — Ash Williams (@ashwilliams1) July 13, 2019

WAS THAT KID REALLY READING DURING A FEDAL MATCH?!?! BRUH I WOULD LITERALLY KILL TO BE THERE RIGHT NOW. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0HJd4AYm3d — 🦁 (@adampolacco_) July 12, 2019

There is a boy reading a book at Centre Court instead of watching the match?! Can I meet his parents please, would like to have a word or two or 20. #Wimbledon — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 12, 2019

That kid is reading books inside Centre Court. 🤣🤣🤣 His parents paid all that money for a ticket and he doesn’t care. 🙈🙈 #Wimbledon #NadalFederer — 🔰 Melaku Habtu 🔰 (@Melaku_habtu) July 12, 2019

In case, everyone is wondering the book the kid was reading, it’s Viking Myths & Sagas.

The 40th career meeting between the Federer and Nadal, who have 38 Grand Slam titles between them, saw the 37-year-old Swiss seize control to claim a 7-6 1-6 6-3 6-4 victory to progress into the final where he would face Novak Djokovic.