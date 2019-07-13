Toggle Menu
Wimbledon 2019: Kid reading a book during Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal match has internet divided

Soon, a photo of the young boy dressed in a floral shirt went viral online and got an array of reactions. While some were amazed at how the kid could concentrate so much amid all the cheering, others opined it must be the most interesting book in the world.

The kid has left the Internet baffled as to how he could concentrate so much while the two legends were playing at the court.

It was a nerve-wracking semi-final at Wimbledon 2019 when two of the greatest tennis players of all time met for an epic clash. A vintage display by Roger Federer took him past Rafael Nadal into his 12th Wimbledon final and all 15,000 enraptured fans on the Centre Court couldn’t keep calm as they witnessed an epic ‘Fedal’ match after eleven years. However, one kid seemed to be unfazed by all the frenzy and now has got everyone talking online.

After the historic match of 2008, the two legends met again at the Wimbledon and the excitement surrounding the #Fedal40 was at its peak both on the court and off it. The crowd gave both their heroes standing ovations and prayed for an encore. Amid such high emotions, the cameras pointed to a young kid sitting in the stands with eyes glued to a book!

Soon, the photo of the young boy dressed in a floral shirt went viral online and got an array of reactions. While some were amazed at how the kid could concentrate so much amid all the cheering, others opined it must be the most interesting book in the world. While some cracked jokes, tennis buffs felt it was a waste of a ticket.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the child reading a book at Wimbledon during ‘Fedal’ match.

In case, everyone is wondering the book the kid was reading, it’s Viking Myths & Sagas.

The 40th career meeting between the Federer and Nadal, who have 38 Grand Slam titles between them, saw the 37-year-old Swiss seize control to claim a 7-6 1-6 6-3 6-4 victory to progress into the final where he would face Novak Djokovic.

