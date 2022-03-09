scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
#WillSueMinYoongi: Here’s why fans want to sue BTS member Suga on his birthday

The desire to sue Min Yoongi, also known as Suga, dates back to a fan sign event in 2014.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 9, 2022 5:34:05 pm
BTS SUGA birthday, BTS birthday, Yoongi birthday, I will sue you min yoongi, yoongi dangerous man, Indian ExpressMin Yoongi turned 29 years old on March 9, 2022.

The BTS fandom, known as ARMY, celebrated the birthday of Min Yoongi, a rapper in the hugely-popular South Korean boy band, Wednesday.

Interestingly, instead of showering him with sweet birthday wishes, the fans began adding #WillSueMinYoongi in their birthday tweets.

Other hashtags that were also trending along with #WillSueMinYoongi were #ForeverADangerousMan #WillFileAComplaintTodayToo. This odd choice of hashtags confused many people who are not part of the fandom.

The origins of “suing” or “reporting” Yoongi, who goes by the stage name Suga, date back to a fan signing event held at Daejeon in South Korea in 2014. In the event, a Suga fangirl was heard screaming “Min Yoongi, you dangerous man!”. She then proceeded to jokingly accuse him of giving her a “hard time” as she was enamoured by his charm. Later, much to the delight of BTS members and the other fans, she yelled, “I will sue you Min Yoongi” as Suga giggled and tried to suppress his laughter.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The same fan was again noticed in another fan sign event where she yelled, “I thought my heart exploded. I will report you, Min Yoongi”. This time Suga replied back and said, “You said you were going to sue me and now you are threatening to report me”.

Since then the threats of “suing” or “reporting”, Yoongi became a longstanding joke in the fandom with “I will sue you, Min Yoongi” becoming synonymous with expressing admiration for the rapper and producer.

To mark Yoongi’s birthday, the official Twitter handle of BTS—which is different from the member-run BTS handle—tweeted the hashtags in Korean as well as images of Yoongi. Soon the fans translated the hashtags into English and the saga of suing Min Yoongi began again.

