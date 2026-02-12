‘Irritating and ignorant’: William Dalrymple slams Western media for questioning India’s love for books

William Dalrymple stated that JLF attracts not just students and schoolteachers but rickshaw drivers too (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

William Dalrymple, noted historian and author, recently slammed The Guardian over their article questioning why India hosts over 100 literature festivals despite allegedly low readership. The news report suggested that India has limited reading-for-pleasure habits.

Dalrymple, who is the co-founder of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), strongly criticised the article, calling it “irritating and ignorant”.

“Irritating & ignorant article: our @JaipurLitFest literary sessions are massively crowded with passionate, nerdy young readers & our authors regular report the longest signing queues of their careers: in 5 days of the last JLF we sold over 44,000 books,” he wrote on X.

Further, he stated that JLF attracts not just students and schoolteachers but rickshaw drivers too, as the event covers a wide range of books and authors from Nobel and Booker Prize winners to Dalit poets and Rajasthani folk singers.