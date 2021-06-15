Wildlife manager finds cocaine worth over $1 million while surveying turtle nesting at Florida beach

A wildlife manager’s recent duty at a Florida beach ended on an unusual note, as instead of sea turtles she stumbled upon “biggest” stash of drugs — 30 kg of cocaine. The collective illegal substances retrieved from the beach are worth more than a million dollars!

Angy Chambers was patrolling on a Cape Canaveral Space Force Station beach and performing a sea turtle nesting survey when she noticed a small package wrapped tightly in plastic and tape. She suspected it could be drugs and quickly altered 45th Security Forces Squadron (SFS), Patrick Space Force Base said in a statement.

“While I was waiting for them to arrive, I drove a little further and noticed another package, and then another. At that point, I called SFS back and suggested they bring their UTV, or Utility Terrain Vehicle, as I counted at least 18 packages,” Chambers was quoted.

After securing the scene and collecting all the packages — 24 in total, Joseph Parker, 45th SFS flight sergeant and on-scene commander handed over everything to the Brevard County Sheriff’s office.

“We take pride in protecting our base and the surrounding community,” Parker was quoted by NBC News. “There is also a higher level of job satisfaction knowing that these drugs will not make it into our community,” he added.

The seized drugs were then taken to a secure location and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations where Special Agent David Castro examined them, CNN reported.

Although the origin of the drugs is still being investigated, Castro explained that often “maritime drug traffickers will transport bulk shipments of controlled substances in bales consisting of 25 ‘bricks’ or kilograms of drugs”. However, sometimes such bales would get destroyed and small packages end up being washed ashore.

However, this might be one of the largest hauls. “This will be the biggest one that we’ve ever had at Patrick Space Force Base in the entire recorded history,” Lt. Col. Timothy McCarty told local channel WFLA. The packages added up to 30 kilograms, about $1.2 million worth, the report added.

“It feels great that along the whole stretch of Florida that this much came up and didn’t get in the hands of bad people,” McCarty added, also appreciating Chambers for being vigilant.