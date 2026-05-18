Wildlife filmmaker captures first live footage of Indonesian Houndshark

A British wildlife filmmaker captured what marine experts believe may be the first-ever live footage of the rare Indonesian Houndshark in its natural habitat.
Using a baited night-vision camera lowered deep into the Indian Ocean near Bali, Indonesia, filmmaker and YouTuber Barny Dillarstone recorded the rare shark nearly 700 feet below the surface off Nusa Penida, an island often referred to locally as “Black Magic Island”.
Dillarstone, who runs the popular YouTube channel @barnydillarstone, deployed a custom-built 20kg underwater rig equipped with infrared lighting designed to avoid disturbing deep-sea marine life. The YouTube vlog offers an unusual look into a little-explored underwater ecosystem rarely witnessed by humans.
The encounter appears in Dillarstone’s video, titled I Dropped a Night Vision Camera into the Deep Sea, with the shark sighting featured prominently around the 9:41 timestamp. The video also recorded a deep-sea camera setup, which captured moray eels and massive stingrays, including one large male reportedly powerful enough to deter sharks.
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In the video, a slender shark measuring around one metre in length can be seen approaching the bait. After the video was reviewed by leading shark specialists, the animal was identified as Hemitriakis indroyonoi, commonly known as the Indonesian Houndshark, a report on the Dexetro website said.
Although the species was formally documented in 2009 using dead specimens recovered from fish markets and fishing bycatch, it had never previously been photographed or filmed alive in its habitat, the report added.
“These kinds of independent efforts complement professional research and bring rare marine life into public view,” said Hyper Fresh, a website, quoted experts involved in identifying the species.
DISCLAIMER: The information and accompanying social media footage are presented for reporting purposes to cover a trending incident. They do not constitute official wildlife safety guidelines, park regulations, or authoritative conservation advice.