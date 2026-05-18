Wildlife filmmaker captures first live footage of Indonesian Houndshark

The YouTube vlog offers an unusual look into a little-explored underwater ecosystem rarely witnessed by human (Photo: Barny Dillarstone/YouTube)

A British wildlife filmmaker captured what marine experts believe may be the first-ever live footage of the rare Indonesian Houndshark in its natural habitat.

Using a baited night-vision camera lowered deep into the Indian Ocean near Bali, Indonesia, filmmaker and YouTuber Barny Dillarstone recorded the rare shark nearly 700 feet below the surface off Nusa Penida, an island often referred to locally as “Black Magic Island”.

Dillarstone, who runs the popular YouTube channel @barnydillarstone, deployed a custom-built 20kg underwater rig equipped with infrared lighting designed to avoid disturbing deep-sea marine life. The YouTube vlog offers an unusual look into a little-explored underwater ecosystem rarely witnessed by humans.