Follow Us:
Sunday, January 12, 2020

Australia airdrops food for animals stranded in bush fire, netizens laud move

The video shows several crates of sweet potatoes and carrots being dropped from choppers in the areas devastated by the wildfires, the worst in a decade. The video also shows glimpses of several animals munching on the food.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 12, 2020 6:59:53 pm
Vegetables airdropped for animals who survived bushfire in Australia, Australian, Australian bushfire, Operation Rock Wallaby, New South Wales (NSW) Minister for Energy and Environment, Trending Indian Express news According to the reports, the initiative under the post-bushfire recovery process has airdropped over 2,200 kg of fresh vegetables.

As Australia continues to be plagued by ravaging bush fires, a heartwarming video of helicopters dropping carrots and sweet potatoes to stranded animals is making rounds on the internet.

The severe toll that the bush fires have taken on the wildlife, killing millions of species native to the country, has led to citizens and activists taking to the streets to protest against the government’s inaction in saving the animals and attention towards climate change.

The protests have prompted the New South Wales (NSW) Minister for Energy and Environment to launch an operation named “Rock Wallaby” where several choppers have been pressed into service to drop vegetables to the hungry animals. According to local reports, the initiative aims to combat the risk posed to the state’s marsupial population.

Watch the video:

The video shows several crates of sweet potatoes and carrots being dropped from choppers in the areas devastated by the wildfires, the worst in a decade. The video also shows glimpses of several animals munching on the food.

According to Daily Mail, the government has so far airdropped over 2,200 kg of vegetables in the Capertree and Wolgan valleys, Yengo National Park, the Kangaroo Valley, and around Jenolan, Oxley Wild Rivers and Curracubundi national parks.

NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean told Daily Mail the animals were stranded with limited food supply after the fire destroyed the vegetation around them. He also said that they would be keeping an eye on the wallabies’ population as part of the recovery process.

Several netizens appreciated the government for the heartwarming initiative while others expressed concern over the safety of the animals when the vegetables are being dropped. Take a look at some of the comments here:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 12: Latest News

Advertisement