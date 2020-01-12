Australia airdrops food for animals stranded in bush fire, netizens laud move

According to the reports, the initiative under the post-bushfire recovery process has airdropped over 2,200 kg of fresh vegetables. According to the reports, the initiative under the post-bushfire recovery process has airdropped over 2,200 kg of fresh vegetables.

As Australia continues to be plagued by ravaging bush fires, a heartwarming video of helicopters dropping carrots and sweet potatoes to stranded animals is making rounds on the internet.

The severe toll that the bush fires have taken on the wildlife, killing millions of species native to the country, has led to citizens and activists taking to the streets to protest against the government’s inaction in saving the animals and attention towards climate change.

The protests have prompted the New South Wales (NSW) Minister for Energy and Environment to launch an operation named “Rock Wallaby” where several choppers have been pressed into service to drop vegetables to the hungry animals. According to local reports, the initiative aims to combat the risk posed to the state’s marsupial population.

Watch the video:

Thousands of kilograms of carrots and sweet potato are being delivered to endangered Brush-tailed Rock-wallabies in fire affected areas as the NSW Government steps in to help. #9News pic.twitter.com/Vw3SnMUejL — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) January 12, 2020

The video shows several crates of sweet potatoes and carrots being dropped from choppers in the areas devastated by the wildfires, the worst in a decade. The video also shows glimpses of several animals munching on the food.

According to Daily Mail, the government has so far airdropped over 2,200 kg of vegetables in the Capertree and Wolgan valleys, Yengo National Park, the Kangaroo Valley, and around Jenolan, Oxley Wild Rivers and Curracubundi national parks.

NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean told Daily Mail the animals were stranded with limited food supply after the fire destroyed the vegetation around them. He also said that they would be keeping an eye on the wallabies’ population as part of the recovery process.

Several netizens appreciated the government for the heartwarming initiative while others expressed concern over the safety of the animals when the vegetables are being dropped. Take a look at some of the comments here:

Think of all the poor animals being struck by falling vegetables 😥 — Merridy Golfrey-Bozmein (@jellyblubbers) January 12, 2020

This is amazing. Australia goes out there way to protect & care for their own wild animals while Trump is ripping protections from our own endangered wildlife & allowing people to hunt them down INCLUDING hibernating cubs & momma bears. Its disgusting. — Lucella-Thetis. Aka: Cella (@MsCella) January 12, 2020

The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated.

~Gandhi

Good Bless Australia — NoOne (@shibasis5) January 12, 2020

Imagine being a walloby or some other wildlife and getting beaned in the head from a carrot going terminal velocity. — Ben aka Bean aka Bun aka Incel (@TopBenhij) January 12, 2020

Yes….Humanity is still alive — Mohammad Ejaz (@Mohamma31044214) January 12, 2020

“What’s this shit? I want asparagus!” pic.twitter.com/jmBQjWsu4c — Sen. John Blutarsky (T) (@Mongotrucker) January 12, 2020

All good until this happens. https://t.co/mpvUO3EPo8 — Simon Alexander Esq. (@fettmaster) January 12, 2020

Well done Australia. Proud of your work to protect these endangered animals. — Ramesh Babu (@blahblaw) January 12, 2020

Hope the Wallabies are wearing helmets or at least carrying an umbrella — Gavin (@MeeBeeGeeBee) January 12, 2020

Bless these little creatures💕🙏 — A-1 (@cory_aye) January 12, 2020

Imagine surviving the horrific bush fires to then be killed by a falling carrot — Spice_Universe (@UniverseSpice) January 12, 2020

I will literally pay as much as I can to help sustain and support this effort ❤️ — Katie Campbell (@KazzzaCampbell) January 12, 2020

