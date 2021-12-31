Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations. Watch terrifying videos here

Hundreds of homes have been lost after two wildfires ignited Thursday as high winds whipped through the US state of Colorado. Now, as thousands of residents were forced to evacuate during the holiday season, videos of the natural disaster are being dubbed as ‘apocalyptic’.

Wildfires fuelled by winds that gusted up to 105 mph (169 kph) engulfed parts of two cities, Superior and Louisville near Boulder, and burned an estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center. This is amongst the biggest natural disasters in Colorado State’s modern history, ABC New said.

At least one first responder and six others were injured. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle acknowledged there could be more injuries and deaths could be possible due to the intensity of fires that quickly swept across the region, the Associated Press reported.

The Marshall Fire had burned at least 1,600 acres and had spread east across Superior and Louisville, the sheriff said. The other fire is known as the Middle Fork Fire, but Pelle said it was attacked quickly and “laid down,” according to CNN.

As authorities are trying their best to control the fire in the vast arid region, the report added that there were no immediate reports of civilian casualties or missing people.

However, netizens expressed their concern on social media, lamenting loss of property and stressing how ‘climate change is real’.

Airline passenger aboard flight from Denver captures bird’s-eye view of wildfire burning in Boulder County, Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency. https://t.co/nnhyaX6W4B pic.twitter.com/u05F5URSCG — ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2021

This video was taken by BPD Patrol Officers in Superior…E of US-36…this afternoon. Our thoughts are with our neighbors tonight who lost their homes and businesses. We continue to assist our law enforcement and fire partners as necessary. #MarshallFire #MiddleForkFire pic.twitter.com/ceydZAAfEM — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) December 31, 2021

A lot of video coming in from across the area. Here is another one taken this afternoon from a BPD patrol car in the Superior/Louisville area. The smoke was so thick first responders were having trouble with visibility. The flames burned right up to the roads. #MarshallFire pic.twitter.com/AhwuOKTlKk — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) December 31, 2021

Apocalyptic views of the #MarshallFire in Louisville, Colorado. Mind boggling what has happened today. #COwx pic.twitter.com/D4RRdhMXGU — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) December 31, 2021

Didn’t have this on my 2021 bingo card. We’ve evacuated and stuck in traffic, but please say some prayers for Superior/Boulder, CO please 🙏 #BoulderFire #Marshallfire #COWX pic.twitter.com/qq8psT9Oq6 — Alli Pinter (@allipinter) December 30, 2021

Luckily, NWS Boulder announced that the High Wind Warnings have all been cancelled. “Still some gusty/variable winds to contend with, but fortunately the stronger winds are now over.” The region will experience “weather whiplash,” going “from fire to snow,” according to the weather service.

“One of the many factors that lead to the devastating wildfire today is the recent record dryness,” the weather agency explained. “For all periods from Jul 1st to Dec 29th (essentially the second half of the year), Denver has been the driest on record by over an inch. Snowfall is at record low levels, too,” they added.