Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations. Watch terrifying videos here

Friday, December 31, 2021
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations.

Wildfires fueled by winds up to 105 mph (169 kph) engulfed parts of two cities, Superior and Louisville near Boulder, and burned an estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 31, 2021 6:47:48 pm
Buildings burn as a wind-driven grass fire destroys hundreds of homes, displaces thousands, as seen from Denver, Colorado.

Hundreds of homes have been lost after two wildfires ignited Thursday as high winds whipped through the US state of Colorado. Now, as thousands of residents were forced to evacuate during the holiday season, videos of the natural disaster are being dubbed as ‘apocalyptic’.

Wildfires fuelled by winds that gusted up to 105 mph (169 kph) engulfed parts of two cities, Superior and Louisville near Boulder, and burned an estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center. This is amongst the biggest natural disasters in Colorado State’s modern history, ABC New said.

At least one first responder and six others were injured. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle acknowledged there could be more injuries and deaths could be possible due to the intensity of fires that quickly swept across the region, the Associated Press reported.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Marshall Fire had burned at least 1,600 acres and had spread east across Superior and Louisville, the sheriff said. The other fire is known as the Middle Fork Fire, but Pelle said it was attacked quickly and “laid down,” according to CNN.

As authorities are trying their best to control the fire in the vast arid region, the report added that there were no immediate reports of civilian casualties or missing people.

However, netizens expressed their concern on social media, lamenting loss of property and stressing how ‘climate change is real’.

Luckily, NWS Boulder announced that the High Wind Warnings have all been cancelled. “Still some gusty/variable winds to contend with, but fortunately the stronger winds are now over.” The region will experience “weather whiplash,” going “from fire to snow,” according to the weather service.

“One of the many factors that lead to the devastating wildfire today is the recent record dryness,” the weather agency explained. “For all periods from Jul 1st to Dec 29th (essentially the second half of the year), Denver has been the driest on record by over an inch. Snowfall is at record low levels, too,” they added.

