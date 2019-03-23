‘Savage’: Wikipedia throwing shade at Twitter for lack of edit button on its birthday is winning the Internet

Twitter, Netizens’ favourite micro-blogging platform just turned 13 recently and got dubbed as a “young rebellious teen” online for one snarky remark. Confused?

Well, it all began when the self-proclaimed ‘old’ Wikipedia wished the platform a Happy Birthday on the day it came into existence with a series of tweets. The free online encyclopedia listed out various facts and tidbits on Twitter’s birthday — something that the micro-blogging platform clearly didn’t like much. So what happened next was a hilarious banter online, leaving users on the platform laughing out loud.

Wikipedia, which is an ocean of information, in a thread continued to share information about the micro-blogging site, from the date of its inception to how many days since it got its new font, extended characters and much more.

It has been 499 days since we’ve been able to tweet more than 140 characters — Wikipedia (@Wikipedia) March 21, 2019

Gotham font for 1,756 days — Wikipedia (@Wikipedia) March 21, 2019

Come learn all this and more: https://t.co/RO9RPvvpHi — Wikipedia (@Wikipedia) March 21, 2019

As Wikipedia wrote all this before inviting Netizens to learn more from their website, even though people enjoyed the stats, Twitter had a not-so-enthusiastic response and in a sarcastic tweet said, “Love that you know us so well.”

Love that you know us so well 💙 — Twitter (@Twitter) March 21, 2019

Insulted by the remark, Wikipedia wasn’t going to be admonished by an arrogant teen who refuses to learn. So, it decided to school it on the persistent debate about the ‘Edit’ button on Twitter.

“Thirteen years old, @Twitter! You young rebellious teen you,” the encyclopedia said adding, “Do you take advice from old fogies like Wikipedia? We could teach you about the mystical “edit button”…” The vast database which is created and edited by volunteers around the world certainly bragged about its own feature taking a jibe at the teen for its missing feature.

Thirteen years old, @Twitter! You young rebellious teen you. Do you take advice from old fogies like Wikipedia? We could teach you about the mystical “edit button”… https://t.co/XN9nRqQ2DV — Wikipedia (@Wikipedia) March 21, 2019

The tweet immediately became a hit on Twitter! But some Netizens were quick to point out that Wiki themselves turned 18 and is merely an adult not old. For others, it was an epic crossover and conversation they didn’t know they were missing!

I think the sun just got blocked out from the shade of this… https://t.co/5l34yPgCjy — ShuttleEnterprise (@Ov101Enterprise) March 23, 2019

Two teenagers fighting? … One who turned 18 just recently… giving the other one a hard time? 😉@Twitter @Wikipedia https://t.co/eHDqzBSfvw — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) March 22, 2019

Gosh, I love the internet 🔥 https://t.co/2QAw5EZD8D — Dr. Caitlin Vander Weele (@caitvw) March 22, 2019

Oh please wikipedia, tell them about the wonderful world of editing, so that you don’t have to delete tweets then re-write them https://t.co/VBZhqVl9X2 — Blank (@CoreSpore28) March 22, 2019

Wikipedia being savage to Twitter on Twitter is the best https://t.co/xTBoPLMM8M — Fred Benenson (@fredbenenson) March 21, 2019

@Twitter, Happy Birthday… For the first time I would say don’t listen to @Wikipedia about edit button. You’re just 13, so enjoy your Covfefe and Hamberders. https://t.co/Tu8joA6uRH — Sailesh Patnaik (@Saileshpat) March 21, 2019

Wikipedia throwing shade at Twitter for a lack of an edit button is peak 2019. https://t.co/JBF8gJEnqY — Gary M. Sarli (@GMSarli) March 21, 2019

Do you think it’s time for an edit button on Twitter?