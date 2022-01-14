‘Priceless’: Wife surprises man with portrait of his late father with newborn child

Losing a parent is never easy, especially days before witnessing a major milestone in one’s life. So, when a man lost his father days before his baby arrived in this world and was heartbroken, his wife made up for it, leaving him and netizens teary-eyed.

Andrew and Alexis Prue were delighted to become new parents. However, days before Andrew became a dad, he lost

his own father. Now, on his birthday his wife got him a poignant gift: a custom-made picture of their daughter India with her grandpa!

In an unwrapping video, posted by Alexis on her TikTok and Instagram, her husband was seen unsuspectedly opening his birthday present. However, as he tore the gift wrap, he was seen breaking down the moment he saw a beautiful picture of his deceased father cradling his newborn.

For most people time spent with their grandparents are some of the fondest memories. However, not everyone are that lucky. In a nod to the beautiful bond, the parents posted the image on their daughter’s Instagram profile.

The portrait was created by Instagram artist designbyshopium, a graphic designer who specialises in such works. Time and again the artist has created such images of people with their family members and friends, who have passed away, giving them a chance to realise an unthinkable dream.

From wedding days to graduation ceremonies, the visual artist’s work has gone viral several times before for pulling at people’s heartstrings.