Watch: Wife sings to husband of 70 years in this heart-touching video

It is widely believed soulful music can have a healing effect and a video, which is now going viral, shows this might just be true. The video, posted by a popular Twitter account, GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1), shows an elderly woman singing to her husband who is on a hospital bed.

The undated video, posted on Saturday, was captioned, “Wife serenades her husband of 70 years. He is now back at home recuperating after spending over 2 months in the hospital. ”

The touching video shows the elderly couple holding hands and lovingly looking at each other. The woman is heard singing the popular Portuguese song Como é grande o meu amor por você by Brazilian singer-songwriter Roberto Carlos.

According to a Twitter user, the verse she is singing translates to, “I have so much to say to you, but I can’t find the words… how great is my love for you.”

Wife serenades her husband of 70 years. He is now back at home recuperating after spending over 2 months in the hospital. 🎵👵🏻❤️👴🏻🎵🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/pCPtUpy4xw — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) September 24, 2022

The affection from the heart is the greatest joy & this is precious 😘👌👏👏💛💛 — Jeremy Tan (@JeremyTan88) September 24, 2022

That is so beautiful. They’re an inspiration. We need more love like this in the world 💜💜💜🙏🙏🙏 — Shell (@Shell27755201) September 24, 2022

I’m bawling. That was the absolute sweetest and most poignant thing I have ever seen. ❤️ — Siobhan Boxberger (@SiobhanOHare5) September 24, 2022

A love so pure, this is what I would wish for all of us. — A (@JustSpitballing) September 24, 2022

That brought me to tears. That loving face touch and the look in his eyes is so beautiful. — Marti (@Marti_444) September 24, 2022

The love emanating from both of them is amazing. If we could all love each other like that, just think of what a beautiful place this world would be. Even with the sound off, it will bring years to your eyes. — Terry Morocco (@terry_morocco) September 24, 2022

This is beautiful

You can hear her feelings through her singing and the way he looks at her with such love ❤️

This is a love that is hard to find

One I wish everyone could find one

And when you have it don’t let it go — TraciL 🇺🇸 (@cj2kylynn) September 24, 2022

