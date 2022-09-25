scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Watch: Wife sings to husband of 70 years in this heart-touching video

The woman in the now-viral video is heard singing the Portuguese song Como é grande o meu amor por você by Roberto Carlos.

It is widely believed soulful music can have a healing effect and a video, which is now going viral, shows this might just be true. The video, posted by a popular Twitter account, GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1), shows an elderly woman singing to her husband who is on a hospital bed.

The undated video, posted on Saturday, was captioned, “Wife serenades her husband of 70 years. He is now back at home recuperating after spending over 2 months in the hospital. ”

The touching video shows the elderly couple holding hands and lovingly looking at each other. The woman is heard singing the popular Portuguese song Como é grande o meu amor por você by Brazilian singer-songwriter Roberto Carlos.

According to a Twitter user, the verse she is singing translates to, “I have so much to say to you, but I can’t find the words… how great is my love for you.”

The video has so far been viewed over 7.5 lakh times. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “This is beautiful You can hear her feelings through her singing and the way he looks at her with such love This is a love that is hard to find. I wish everyone could find one And when you have it don’t let it go”.

Another person wrote, “The love emanating from both of them is amazing. If we could all love each other like that, just think of what a beautiful place this world would be. Even with the sound off, it will bring years to your eyes.”

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 05:03:05 pm
