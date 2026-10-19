Why this UK graduate spent $39,000 to study content creation

Recently, interest has grown in whether content creation can be a formal field of study and a viable career path. For example, a UK student named Destiny McGowan graduated with honours in content creation from Nottingham Trent University. During her studies, she learned how to create engaging social media posts, build audiences, and collaborate with brands.

As a result, the number of people enrolling in content creation courses has increased significantly. Many universities in the UK are now offering such programmes.

Destiny told the BBC that “the incredible people I’ve met through panels that the university hosted would take someone five to 10 years to get to that place.” She also said the course gave her access to equipment, technology and industry. Destiny now earns money as a content creator.