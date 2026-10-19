Why this UK graduate spent $39,000 to study content creation

Recently, interest has grown in whether content creation can be a formal field of study and a viable career path. For example, a UK student named Destiny McGowan graduated with honours in content creation from Nottingham Trent University. During her studies, she learned how to create engaging social media posts, build audiences, and collaborate with brands.
As a result, the number of people enrolling in content creation courses has increased significantly. Many universities in the UK are now offering such programmes.
Destiny told the BBC that “the incredible people I’ve met through panels that the university hosted would take someone five to 10 years to get to that place.” She also said the course gave her access to equipment, technology and industry. Destiny now earns money as a content creator.
The University of Brighton emphasises that the content creation course teaches students how to create “content that cuts through the noise”, the BBC noted.
Creating content actually allows students to turn creativity into something that connects with audiences, say people at Arizona State University.
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Jacky Gurr, course leader and senior lecturer for content creation at Nottingham Trent University, said content creation is a professional skill. Organisations increasingly need it, whether you are running your own business, working from home, joining an agency, or freelancing.
The age of content creation demands a degree that provides the proper skill set to create content and earn money lucratively.
Content creator Aiesha Beasley sees significant scope in pursuing a degree in content creation, even considering when she started creating content. The now 36-year-old creates content about food, fashion and lifestyle. She told the BBC that she would have enrolled in one of these courses if it had been available when she started creating content on Tumblr in the early 2010s.
The 36-year-old, who posts about food, fashion and lifestyle, says she would have enrolled on one of these courses if they had been available when she first started blogging on Tumblr in the early 2010s. However, content creator Knightenator disagrees. She says, “Honestly, from my experience, I don’t think companies would care too much if you had a content creator degree.”