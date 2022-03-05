scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 05, 2022
‘This is heartwarming’: Here’s why people are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine with no intention to stay

Brian Chesky, the CEO of Airbnb, took to Twitter to announce that nearly $2M is going to the hosts in need, with over 60,000 nights booked in Ukraine.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 5, 2022 12:16:17 pm
People have been booking rentals and reaching out to the hosts to say they won't be visiting.

Although Ukraine is in the middle of a war, Airbnb bookings in the war-torn country are seeing a huge surge. As Russia’s aggression on its neighbour continues, people around are world have found an unusual way to help Ukrainians by paying for the rentals although they can’t visit the country.

Across social media platforms, people are sharing how they booked their stay in various Ukrainian towns to donate money to residents, who are facing extreme financial hardship and losses owing to the Russian invasion.

The move comes after the home rental platform earlier this week offered free housing to 1,00,000 Ukrainian refugees, also inviting others to join the initiative by offering their homes.

It all started when a popular Instagram account @quentin.quarantino suggested the initiative, only for others to follow suit. “Yesterday I shared an idea to support Ukraine by booking rooms for rent on Airbnb. 24 hours later, 100’s of people are booking AirBnBs in Ukraine as a way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas,” he wrote online sharing some conversations between the hosts and the guests.

But what really made others quickly join was the fact that Airbnb clarified they will not be taking their share in all the bookings in Ukraine amid the crisis. “We are waiving all guest and Host fees on all bookings in Ukraine at this time,” The San Francisco-based company wrote coming out in support of the initiative, replying to several people on Twitter.

Brian Chesky, the CEO of Airbnb, too took to Twitter to express gratitude for the overwhelming response. “In 48 hours, 61,406 nights have been booked in Ukraine. That’s $1.9M going to Hosts in need,” Chesky wrote on Twitter dubbing it a “cool idea”.

While many have been urging others to do the same, promoting the initiative as a “simple idea making a big difference”, it’s particularly the interaction that is winning hearts online. Many Ukrainians moved by the idea were not only grateful for the money but said they would pay it forward by donating it to their army. Others just noted that a message of support and solidarity gives them the “strength to fight on”.

Check out some of the responses of the host, Twitterati have been sharing here:

Earlier this week, the company also announced that they are suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus.

