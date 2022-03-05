‘This is heartwarming’: Here’s why people are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine with no intention to stay

Although Ukraine is in the middle of a war, Airbnb bookings in the war-torn country are seeing a huge surge. As Russia’s aggression on its neighbour continues, people around are world have found an unusual way to help Ukrainians by paying for the rentals although they can’t visit the country.

Across social media platforms, people are sharing how they booked their stay in various Ukrainian towns to donate money to residents, who are facing extreme financial hardship and losses owing to the Russian invasion.

The move comes after the home rental platform earlier this week offered free housing to 1,00,000 Ukrainian refugees, also inviting others to join the initiative by offering their homes.

It all started when a popular Instagram account @quentin.quarantino suggested the initiative, only for others to follow suit. “Yesterday I shared an idea to support Ukraine by booking rooms for rent on Airbnb. 24 hours later, 100’s of people are booking AirBnBs in Ukraine as a way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas,” he wrote online sharing some conversations between the hosts and the guests.

Yesterday I shared an idea to support Ukraine by booking rooms for rent on AirBNB. 24 hours later, 100's of people are booking AirBnBs in Ukraine as a way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas. The messages in response from the hosts are so moving

But what really made others quickly join was the fact that Airbnb clarified they will not be taking their share in all the bookings in Ukraine amid the crisis. “We are waiving all guest and Host fees on all bookings in Ukraine at this time,” The San Francisco-based company wrote coming out in support of the initiative, replying to several people on Twitter.

We can confirm we are waiving all guest and Host fees on all bookings in Ukraine at this time.

Brian Chesky, the CEO of Airbnb, too took to Twitter to express gratitude for the overwhelming response. “In 48 hours, 61,406 nights have been booked in Ukraine. That’s $1.9M going to Hosts in need,” Chesky wrote on Twitter dubbing it a “cool idea”.

In 48 hours, 61,406 nights have been booked in Ukraine. That's $1.9M going to Hosts in need Such a cool idea from our community. Thank you

While many have been urging others to do the same, promoting the initiative as a “simple idea making a big difference”, it’s particularly the interaction that is winning hearts online. Many Ukrainians moved by the idea were not only grateful for the money but said they would pay it forward by donating it to their army. Others just noted that a message of support and solidarity gives them the “strength to fight on”.

Check out some of the responses of the host, Twitterati have been sharing here:

We booked some nights in Kharkiv on AirBnB to try to send some tangible, immediate assistance. I wrote the hosts a message and received this back. Only sharing in case you're not sure if it's a helpful thing to do.

Hoping this is a way to help #ukraine in some small way by booking an Airbnb to get funds quickly & directly to the people on the ground. If you want to help please read these messages from the lovely lady I booked with for some of the small towns that could most use it

This absolutely works. Did you know you can stay in Kyiv for 8 nights for under £200?

I got this reply and I'm crying. 💛💙

I saw this idea and booked a locally owned AirBNB in Kyiv to help get money directly to the residents there. Air BNB have waived the fees for all Ukrainian properties 💛💙🇺🇦

Feeling helpless, I booked an @Airbnb in Kiev for a stay this week knowing the money would go direct to someone there. There were no air bnb fees attached. This is the beautiful response I got. She also told me they know the world supports them and they can all feel it 💛💙😭

These messages are just too sad to read…

Another idea to help Ukrainian civilians quickly and directly: book apartments in #Ukraine on Airbnb (@Airbnb has waived all service charges) and tell the host to keep the money! I just did this with an apartment in Kyiv! Who'll join me? 💙💛 (host's name hidden for safety!)

From my Airbnb host: Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦

Another way to help #Ukraine. Booking rooms on #AirBnB in areas directly affected provides funds/support to Ukrainiens who need it most. I booked three rooms in the areas currently being attacked. #AirBnB have stopped all booking charges so £ goes straight to communities.🇺🇦💙💛

Earlier this week, the company also announced that they are suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus.