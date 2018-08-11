Follow Us:
Saturday, August 11, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones

These #WhyImSingle funny but relatable tweets will make your day

Recently, popular American television host Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show asked people to share insights or reasons as to why they are single -- and since then Twitter has been buzzing with tweets.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 11, 2018 8:36:45 pm
why i'm single, single problem tweets, jmmy fallon, why im single funny tweets, odd news, twitter hashtag, indian express While some are quite happy to be single, for others it’s not their choice!

Relationships are hard and despite putting their best foot forward, many are single. Not that everyone out there is with a broken heart and is in some melancholic mood, some are single by choice. Well, for some, it is not their own choice.

ALSO READ | These hilarious tweets on Indian parents will make your day!

Recently, Jimmy Fallon, the host of the popular American television show The Tonight Show, asked people to share insights or reasons as to why they are single — and since then Twitter has been buzzing with tweets. With hashtag #WhyImSingle, Twitterati are sharing causes — while some are hilarious, others are quite blatantly honest. But don’t think, everyone is sad, many have also shared how they love being single.

Sample these:

Do you have something to add to this list? Tell us in comments below.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Watch Now
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement