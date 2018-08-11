These #WhyImSingle funny but relatable tweets will make your day

While some are quite happy to be single, for others it’s not their choice! While some are quite happy to be single, for others it’s not their choice!

Relationships are hard and despite putting their best foot forward, many are single. Not that everyone out there is with a broken heart and is in some melancholic mood, some are single by choice. Well, for some, it is not their own choice.

Recently, Jimmy Fallon, the host of the popular American television show The Tonight Show, asked people to share insights or reasons as to why they are single — and since then Twitter has been buzzing with tweets. With hashtag #WhyImSingle, Twitterati are sharing causes — while some are hilarious, others are quite blatantly honest. But don’t think, everyone is sad, many have also shared how they love being single.

Sample these:

Someone said «I’m single by choice, not my choice, but still a choice», my situation exactly #WhyImSingle — Liv Breines (@livbreines) August 11, 2018

Went on a blind date & had a GREAT conversation with the guy for 40 minutes. I went to the Ladies’ Room & when I returned, sat down & resumed chatting. He looked a little confused & then I heard a voice behind me say, “You’re at the wrong table. I’m over here.” #WhyImSingle — Brandy B (@tidewoddergirl) August 7, 2018

If I have a crush on a guy, he’s either fictional, married, emotionally unavailable or gay.

#WhyImSingle — Marie (@spn_enthusiast) August 7, 2018

A cute girl at work walked by me while I was filling my water bottle. She smiled at me and rather than saying hi I let out a moan and said “Hydration am I right.” #WhyImSingle — Zack Feldman (@ZFelds) August 7, 2018

I can’t find anyone else as FABULOUS as I am. #WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/4fmuayPF4r — Jen (@JenTusch) August 7, 2018

Because girls quickly get turned off when they find out that I have 150 kids… I’m a teacher. #WhyImSingle — Nicholas A. Ferroni (@NicholasFerroni) August 7, 2018

#whyimsingle my grandkids don’t like any guy I bring home. Sneaking around at my age is too exhausting — Debbie Carroll (@DCgrafx) August 7, 2018

I was hanging out with my little brother when a girl asked me what I did for a living… My brother replied “he puts people in his car…”

I WORK FOR UBER!!!

#WhyImSingle — Sulaiman (@Sulaiman_TheMan) August 7, 2018

*cute guy flirts with me*

*I flirt back*

***in the back of my mind “if you start dating someone, you’re going to have to start shaving your legs every day” *stops flirting and walks away*

This is #WhyImSingle — Laura R.S. (@laura_sifuente5) August 7, 2018

#WhyImSingle maybe they don’t like my sense of humor… pic.twitter.com/ClZwex4Shb — Щเℓℓїαм ℒ Ɠ◎ηℨαℓεℨ Ƥ (@firchy002) August 7, 2018

#whyimsingle I fall for famous people and stay away from real people just in case the celebrity realizes I’m the one for them. — Tara (@taraxxgrace) August 7, 2018

#WhyImSingle Because I’d rather watch Infinity Wars than the Notebook. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UBWHOL1GP3 — Erin Bode (@ErinBode) August 7, 2018

I like to sleep diagonally in my bed and can’t have interference. #WhyImSingle — Shea Browning (@SheaBrowning) August 7, 2018

I’m not ready to share my food with someone #WhyImSingle @jimmyfallon — Rishabh Sharma (@im_srishabh21) August 7, 2018

So I never have to share the remote control. #WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/3y87RoSsGV — Jen’sGhost (@JenTusch2) August 7, 2018

It’s better to have loved and lost than to live with a lying, piece of shit the rest of your life. #WhyImSingle — ☮️Lola☯️ (@_lola_bee) August 7, 2018

When I was in elementary school, to impress my crush I stabbed my apple with my straw and tried to suck the juice out of the apple. #WhyImSingle — j (@HappyNenna) August 7, 2018

Because i’m a classic romantic in a hookup society #whyimsingle — Tori Cook ⚾️🍦🍹☀️⛱ (@torcat315) August 7, 2018

I always show up on dates with a bottle of wine for myself and won’t share #WhyImSingle — Theresa (@tlcprincess) August 7, 2018

I was messaging a man on Tinder. He told me I was beautiful so I sent him this Gif, he never responded. #WhyImSingle pic.twitter.com/VzR7rXsPQa — Grace (@gkd24) August 7, 2018

#WhyImSingle

Apparently I’m “annoying” & “clingy”

And have “abandonment iss…HEY!.WHERE ARE YOU GOING? ” pic.twitter.com/ifTVWghiiw — The chick with nuggets in her head (@Squirrelbeer23) August 7, 2018

#WhyImSingle because every dog has my full undivided attention. People? Not so much. — Hemen Delfiggs (@delfiggs_) August 7, 2018

