As Trump defends Kavanaugh and asks the woman why now, Tweeple explain with #WhyIDidntReport

Donald Trump went on another Twitter tirade on Thursday slamming the woman who came forward with sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. In a series of tweets, the US President defended his Supreme Court nominee and asked why it was not reported when it happened.

According to the allegations made by Dr Christine Blasey Ford, a university professor, the incident happened at a party in 1982, when they were high school students. “I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents,” he wrote questioning her credibility.

As Kavanaugh denied the allegations, Trump further asked, “The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?”

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Twitterati were irked by his ignorance and insensitive response in the matter. A number of survivors, women and men, took to Twitter and used the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport to state why they didn’t file a complaint at the time incidents of assault took place. Even actor Ashley Judd came forward to school Trump.

While many said they feared repercussions, others talked about stigma and how often victims were blamed for such incidents.

He lived in my house.#whyididntreport — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) September 22, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport

Because I was a party girl at university

Because I went home with him

Because I thought everyone would say I asked for it

Because I thought this was just what happened when you partied too hard

Because I thought no one would believe me

I thought I deserved it 😥 — Lerato Chondoma (@blkfaerie) September 22, 2018

I was 6. I NEVER told because my aunt told me NEVER to tell anyone. I never did until I was in my 30s and married. I’m 71 now. The image is a permanent color polaroid in my mind. I never forgot and never told. That was how it was in the 1950s. #WhyIDidntReport — Chris Christensen (@christen1sg) September 22, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport because the first time I did for a serious sexual assault as a teenager nothing came of it, and later I felt that I wasn’t important enough to make a big deal over. I was wrong. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) September 22, 2018

I waited over 20 years to report my sexual abuser.

Because I was 14.

Because it was my hero.

Because it was my priest.

Because I thought I’d be expelled.

Because I feared no one would believe me.

Because I thought suicide was easier than telling 1 person#WhyIDidntReport — Thomas Roberts (@ThomasARoberts) September 21, 2018

I tried to report Was told 10 times the penalty for filing a false report Was asked what I was wearing Was asked if I was drunk Was asked why I didn’t scream Was asked if I didn’t just regret having sex because the officer knew “how promiscuous the gays are”#WhyIDidntReport — techno not tide pods (@_michaelmay_) September 22, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport I was 9 years old it was from 2 guys a day before my dad’s funeral. When I dead report as an adult I was told you’re gay you probably liked it by the police.@realDonaldTrump — Arthur Bauer (@ArthurBauer37) September 22, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport I’m trans, was molested as a child, and gay. I thought the cops would tell me I had a man inside me and it didn’t matter how he got there, so I must have liked it. — Jack D. is a white supremacist (@disableddybbuk) September 22, 2018

I was 15. He was my teacher and a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. No one would believe me. That was 52 years ago. #WhyIDidntReport — Robyn Campbell (@camprobyn) September 22, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport because I was ashamed. I was ready to post what happened but had to delete. It’s still too personal and horrifying and it was over 32 years ago. — Joanna.MH (@JoannaMH1) September 22, 2018

He was my grandfather. What could I say? #WhyIDidntReport — Dr. Melissa Bird (@birdgirl1001) September 22, 2018

My parents were violent alcoholics & I didn’t want to be beaten. He was a cool older neighbor & I wanted him to like me. I didn’t want my dad to think I was gay. I was 10 years old & prior to this Tweet I’d only told one person ever — 20 years after it happened. #WhyIDidntReport — Kno (@Kno) September 22, 2018

I didn’t report cuz I was afraid Dad would shoot the boy and go to jail and it would be my fault. I wish @RAINN had been around then. Is there a Senator’s aide who can compile the best of this hashtag into a doc to be read aloud in the Kavanaugh hearing?#WhyIDidntReport pic.twitter.com/hnGwJ8oRVb — Laurie Halse Anderson (@halseanderson) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport because he was married to my (much older cousin,) and he told me that if I said anything he would have to go to jail and there would be no money for her and their baby– and everyone would blame me. At 8-12 I had no answer for that one… — eglantine (@eglantine_br) September 22, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport because the next morning everyone in the house clapped as if they were proud this 19yo “man” had sex with me. I was 16yo. That gave me the impression it wasn’t a bad thing — Alison Turkos (@alisonturkos) September 21, 2018

