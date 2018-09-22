Follow Us:
Saturday, September 22, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

As Trump defends Kavanaugh and asks the woman why now, Tweeple explain with #WhyIDidntReport

Donald Trump questioned the credibility of the woman who raised sexual assault allegations on the judge and asked, "The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 22, 2018 10:03:08 pm
donald trump, brett Kavanaugh, why i didnt report trend, me too, sexual assuat surviors stories, indian express, viral news Calling Kavanaugh a fine man, Trump defended him and asked why wasn’t a report filed when the incident happened.
Related News

Donald Trump went on another Twitter tirade on Thursday slamming the woman who came forward with sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. In a series of tweets, the US President defended his Supreme Court nominee and asked why it was not reported when it happened.

According to the allegations made by Dr Christine Blasey Ford, a university professor, the incident happened at a party in 1982, when they were high school students. “I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents,” he wrote questioning her credibility.

As Kavanaugh denied the allegations, Trump further asked, “The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?”

Twitterati were irked by his ignorance and insensitive response in the matter. A number of survivors, women and men, took to Twitter and used the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport to state why they didn’t file a complaint at the time incidents of assault took place. Even actor Ashley Judd came forward to school Trump.

While many said they feared repercussions, others talked about stigma and how often victims were blamed for such incidents.

Share your thoughts about Trump’s tweets in comments below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Watch Now
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Buzzing Now
Advertisement