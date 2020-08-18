‘Worst nightmare’: Man finds snake in toilet seat, video leaves netizens frightened

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 18, 2020 1:11:35 pm
A video of a snake peeping out from a man’s commode has left netizens frightened after it went viral on social media.

The 29-second clip, which has been viewed over 2 million times, was shared by user @paytonmalonewx along with a caption that read, “I always thought this was an irrational fear of mine…. apparently not. Friend out in west Texas found this.”

In the clip, the reptile can be seen slithering out from the toilet seat as the person tries to remove it using a golf stick. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the viral clip has prompted many reactions among netizens, with some suggesting to burn the house down.

