‘Worst nightmare’: Man finds snake in toilet seat, video leaves netizens frightened

Since being shared online, the viral clip has prompted many reactions among netizens with some suggesting to burn the house down.

A video of a snake peeping out from a man’s commode has left netizens frightened after it went viral on social media.

The 29-second clip, which has been viewed over 2 million times, was shared by user @paytonmalonewx along with a caption that read, “I always thought this was an irrational fear of mine…. apparently not. Friend out in west Texas found this.”

In the clip, the reptile can be seen slithering out from the toilet seat as the person tries to remove it using a golf stick. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

I always thought this was an irrational fear of mine…apparently not. Friend out in west Texas found this. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/jd23gbLkGF — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) August 16, 2020

Since being shared online, the viral clip has prompted many reactions among netizens, with some suggesting to burn the house down.

Nope. Never using a toilet again. @leilarahimi — Nick Shepkowski (@NickShepkowski) August 16, 2020

Whoa hold on toilet snakes aren’t on the 2020 schedule until October. August was fire tornado month, September is machine gun potatoes. The toilet snakes are early! — SeanGroark (@SeanGroark) August 16, 2020

I would have a new bathroom — Julia Dugan (@juju_Dugan18) August 16, 2020

Close the lid and go pee out side from now until the house burns down. — Samuel (@SH18791) August 16, 2020

That toilet is out of order — Denise (@Calgonaway) August 16, 2020

Why did I have to see this. — Elise Flowers (@elise_flowers) August 16, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd