Chipotle has changed its name to Chicotle. There’s a BTS connection

Mexican food chain Chipotle has changed its name to Chicotle. The food chain known for its burritos, tacos, and burrito bowls was prompted to do that after Jeon Jungkook of BTS was seen in a video calling the brand “Chicotle”.

The video released by BANGTANTV, the official YouTube channel of BTS, on Sunday shows the seven-member boyband eating lunch after shooting the Crosswalk concert for The Late Late Show with James Corden.

For the lunch, BTS member Jungkook is seen inspecting a Chipotle bowl. “How do you eat this?” he asks followed by a mispronunciation of Chipotle. “What is this? Chicotle?” he asks.

He is then joined by Jung Hoseok (known by stage name J-Hope). “I thought they said chocolate at first,” he says. As J-Hope and Jungkook relish their food, Jungkook says appreciatively, “I love this. I want to eat this every day”.

Further in the video, all members of the boy band—except V who ordered a burger— enjoy Chipotle food as they curiously add different sauces in the mix.

It seems like Chipotle took its cue from here and changed its Twitter name to Chicotle. They soon tweeted, “gm tannies” on Sunday morning. The word “tannies” is affectionately used by the fandom to address all BTS members as a whole. This simple tweet has raked more than 66.1k likes and tens of thousands of retweets.

In an interesting development, Chipotle also offered a special discount exclusively for ARMY (the BTS fandom is known as ARMY).

Chipotle is not the only brand that has responded to BTS. In December last year, McDonald changed its Twitter user name to “ab_ _efghijkl_nopqrstuvwxyz” in an attempt to imitate Jungkook’s Instagram username which is “abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz”.