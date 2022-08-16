This wholesome note about beekeeping is prompting people to recall old notes from late parents

Sometimes people discover the life lessons imparted by their parents long after they pass away. Something similar happened with Amy Clukey, an English professor, who found a note written by her father nine years after his death.

Clukey shared a picture of the handwritten note on Twitter and wrote, “Note from my dad found in his bee keeping equipment nine years after his death. He is missed”.

In the note, dated June 27, 2021, Cluckey’s dad encourages his kids to try beekeeping and says that it is “pretty easy” and one can “learn everything you need to know online”. Clucky’s father wrote this note when he had terminal lung cancer.

Note from my dad found in his bee keeping equipment nine years after his death. He is missed. pic.twitter.com/M4iIbT0Iqn — Amy Clukey (@AmyClukey) August 15, 2022

It must be very cool to find something like this after someone we love passes away.

It’s like, for a instant, the person is alive again, when you discover a new thing about her. — joão (@jjjjjjuao) August 16, 2022

I would have this part engraved on a bracelet or something. What a find!! 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/9JdrvaA5gB — Kristen (KVP) LaFreniere (@KVPTexas) August 16, 2022

I read your tweet to my beekeeper husband. He thinks your dad was absolutely correct. What a heartwarming note. pic.twitter.com/pk50NhSYPu — Willy🐝 (@Willy60448129) August 16, 2022

After my dad died, I was cleaning out his office. He had the bulletin board will all kinds of stuff pinned to it. As I was taking it all down, I found this under it all. It was like finding a little message from him. pic.twitter.com/SZphackwvF — PS Annie (@PigskinAnnie) August 16, 2022

My dad left this note on a hastily-packed cardboard box when I moved 13 years ago. We butted heads most of our lives so this was as close to “love” as he would get (the Parkinson’s that affected his handwriting took him in 2020): “Save the drill, it works!” pic.twitter.com/xVZL7NUm7Q — Loafnw (@loafnw) August 16, 2022

I get my love for music from my dad. Grew up with a record room & he had radio equipment/license to broadcast up to a mile. At 80, he learned Spotify so we could share playlists. I often read this email he sent me when I was at a low point. I’ll keep it with me forever. pic.twitter.com/lbRptlWCO2 — Ringworm specialist, So-to speak (@padresfangirl) August 16, 2022

I need that. “So don’t be afraid, have courage. Good luck.” 🥰❤️ Thank you for sharing your dad w all of us who miss ours, too. — Kai (@AndersFinn) August 16, 2022

Not quite the same but here is a note my daughter wrote 30 years ago after my mum died in 1992. I keep it with this photo of her and her ‘nanny old ducks’ at my brother’s wedding a year or so before mum died. Kate is 35 now with 2 children of her own. Mum missed so much 💔 pic.twitter.com/bEiDmIGcEw — Lady Leigh Je suis Européenne 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇫🇷#FBPE (@Elsiehandle) August 16, 2022

My father wrote this when he had terminal lung cancer. It was incredibly hard for him and for all of us who loved him. I wish you the best in the weeks to come. — Amy Clukey (@AmyClukey) August 16, 2022

The picture of his wholesome note has gathered over three lakh likes in less than 24 hours. This tweet prompted other netizens to share pictures of notes and letters that their parents left behind.

Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “It must be very cool to find something like this after someone we love passes away. It’s like, for a instant, the person is alive again, when you discover a new thing about her”.

Another person remarked, “I need that. “So don’t be afraid, have courage. Good luck.” Thank you for sharing your dad w all of us who miss ours, too.”