Tuesday, August 16, 2022

This wholesome note about beekeeping is prompting people to recall old notes from late parents

Amy Clukey, an English professor, shared a picture of a note written by her dad that she found nine years after his death.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 5:47:13 pm
Woman finds 9 year old note left by late father, Viral note about beekeeping, Viral tweets, Viral wholesome tweet beekeeping, Amy Clukey bee keeping note, Indian expressThe picture of his wholesome note has gathered over three lakh likes in less than 24 hours.

Sometimes people discover the life lessons imparted by their parents long after they pass away. Something similar happened with Amy Clukey, an English professor, who found a note written by her father nine years after his death.

Clukey shared a picture of the handwritten note on Twitter and wrote, “Note from my dad found in his bee keeping equipment nine years after his death. He is missed”.

ALSO READ |Dad’s scathing letter, calling out the sexism at school in Australia is going viral for all the right reasons

In the note, dated June 27, 2021, Cluckey’s dad encourages his kids to try beekeeping and says that it is “pretty easy” and one can “learn everything you need to know online”. Clucky’s father wrote this note when he had terminal lung cancer.

The picture of his wholesome note has gathered over three lakh likes in less than 24 hours. This tweet prompted other netizens to share pictures of notes and letters that their parents left behind.

Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “It must be very cool to find something like this after someone we love passes away. It’s like, for a instant, the person is alive again, when you discover a new thing about her”.

Another person remarked, “I need that. “So don’t be afraid, have courage. Good luck.” Thank you for sharing your dad w all of us who miss ours, too.”

