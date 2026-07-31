Who was Hlun Solo? Thai YouTuber found dead in Georgia

Thai YouTuber Hlun Solo has been found dead in a hotel room in Tbilisi, Georgia, more than two weeks after his family lost contact with him, with messages of grief and tribute pouring in from fans online.

The 27-year-old creator, whose real name was Bowornthat Pengsuk, had travelled to Georgia earlier this month to shoot content for his travel channels.

Georgian police confirmed his death Wednesday and said an investigation has been launched. The confirmation came days after Bowornthat’s brother publicly appealed for help in tracing him. His family said they had not heard from him since July 13, despite repeated attempts to reach him.