Who was Hlun Solo? Thai YouTuber found dead in Georgia

Thai YouTuber Hlun Solo has been found dead in a hotel room in Tbilisi, Georgia, more than two weeks after his family lost contact with him, with messages of grief and tribute pouring in from fans online.
The 27-year-old creator, whose real name was Bowornthat Pengsuk, had travelled to Georgia earlier this month to shoot content for his travel channels.
Georgian police confirmed his death Wednesday and said an investigation has been launched. The confirmation came days after Bowornthat’s brother publicly appealed for help in tracing him. His family said they had not heard from him since July 13, despite repeated attempts to reach him.
Local media reports said the exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.
The Straits Times cited family friend Som as saying that Hlun’s brother, Somsak Butsri, learned about the reports of his death after receiving messages from several social media users. However, the report said, the family waited for official confirmation from Thai consular officials before making any arrangements.
Bowornthat had built a loyal following by sharing videos of his solo backpacking adventures across different countries. He had amassed around 2.5 million followers on Facebook and more than one million subscribers on YouTube.
His final YouTube upload has now crossed 2.4 million views and attracted more than 11,000 comments, as fans mourned his death.
Bowornthat was raised in Kalasin, Thailand, by his grandmother after losing his father at a young age. After completing high school, he worked in a factory before earning a scholarship to Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, where he graduated with a degree in political science.
He eventually left conventional employment to pursue content creation full-time, focusing on budget-friendly solo travel. Through his videos, he documented journeys across several countries while offering practical advice for backpackers and travellers looking to explore the world affordably.