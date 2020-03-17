Coronavirus: WHO launches #SafeHands challenge to spread awareness

In the video, Director-General of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, demonstrates the right way to wash your hands. In the video, Director-General of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, demonstrates the right way to wash your hands.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently launched a social media campaign called #safehands challenge, in an attempt to urge people to practise hygienic hand washing techniques to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

The Director-General of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, showing techniques of handwashing, kicked off the campaign on Friday and called on people all over the world to participate and post their own video of washing hands.

Watch the video here:

There are simple things we each must do to protect ourselves from #COVID19, including 👐 washing with 🧼 & 💦 or alcohol-based rub.

WHO is launching the #SafeHands Challenge to promote the power of clean 👐 to fight #coronavirus.

Join the challenge & share your 👐 washing video! pic.twitter.com/l7MDw1mwDl — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 13, 2020

“You too can have safe and clean hands anywhere. Now I am calling on the world to take the WHO Safe Hands challenge to be ready for coronavirus,” Ghebreyesus says in the video, demonstrating the right way to wash hands.

The challenge was posted on various social media handles of the organisation, and has now been taken up by various celebrities and world leaders, including Indian badminton player PV Sindhu, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Brazilian football legend Kaka, and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Rwandan President Paul Kagame also took to Twitter to take part in the challenge.

Take a look at some of the videos here:

Ghebreyesus also has nominated UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra and Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone for the challenge.

The world is currently battling the outbreak of coronavirus as it has so far claimed over 7000 lives. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd