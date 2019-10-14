‘Who knew ducklings liked to slide’: Netizens wonder after video goes viral

An adorable video of a slide made for ducklings has left netizens amused after it went viral on social media. The 21-second video, captioned “the duckling slide”, shows four baby ducks splashing around in the water.

Viewed over 50,000 times, the clip shows four ducklings enjoying the makeshift water slide. Once they slide down, the ducklings can be seen quickly running up the makeshift ramp to slide down again. Here, take a look:

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral, with many gushing over the cute ducklings. “How cute!! Who knew ducklings liked to slide???” wrote a user while sharing the video.

