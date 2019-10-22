Toggle Menu
‘Who is Jeff Bezos’: US student asks after Amazon CEO pays surprise visit to schoolhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/who-is-jeff-bezos-asks-us-student-after-amazon-ceo-makes-a-surprise-visit-to-school-6082205/

‘Who is Jeff Bezos’: US student asks after Amazon CEO pays surprise visit to school

The video soon went viral on social media, with many sharing their views about the occurrence. However, Caroline Tucker later revealed that the student who had no clue about the "special guest" turned out to be the only one who spoke to Jeff Bezos.

jeff bezos, who is jeff bezos, amazon, amazon ceo, boy asks who is jeff bezos
Jeffrey Preston Bezos is the founder, CEO and president of Amazon.com. He visited Dunbar High School in DC  to announce a milestone in its Future Engineer Program. (Source: Reuters)

It seems being the richest man on Earth may not be enough to impress a high school student. A video, which is being widely shared on social media, shows a high school student in the US asking “who’s Jeff Bezos?” to someone behind him when the Amazon CEO paid a surprise visit to a computer science class at Dunbar High School in Washington DC.

ALSO READ | ‘Who got the job’, ask netizens after Jeff Bezos shares first job ad he had posted 25 years ago

The clip, shot by NBC Washington’s Caroline Tucker Monday, shows Bezos walking into a class and introducing himself to the teacher, who is visibly surprised by his sudden visit. As Bezos begins to talk about Amazon’s “Future Engineer programme”, a boy turns around to ask another student who the guest speaker is.

Watch the video here:

The video soon went viral on social media, with many sharing their views about the incident. However, Tucker later revealed that the student turned out to be the only one who interacted with Bezos.

In the following tweet, she wrote, “FYI…the young man in the class ended up being the only one who spoke to Jeff Bezos about how much he has learned about coding. Later on, he told me he wanted to “seize” the opportunity to talk to the CEO.”

Here is how netizens reacted to the incident:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android