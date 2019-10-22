‘Who is Jeff Bezos’: US student asks after Amazon CEO pays surprise visit to school

It seems being the richest man on Earth may not be enough to impress a high school student. A video, which is being widely shared on social media, shows a high school student in the US asking “who’s Jeff Bezos?” to someone behind him when the Amazon CEO paid a surprise visit to a computer science class at Dunbar High School in Washington DC.

Advertising

ALSO READ | ‘Who got the job’, ask netizens after Jeff Bezos shares first job ad he had posted 25 years ago

The clip, shot by NBC Washington’s Caroline Tucker Monday, shows Bezos walking into a class and introducing himself to the teacher, who is visibly surprised by his sudden visit. As Bezos begins to talk about Amazon’s “Future Engineer programme”, a boy turns around to ask another student who the guest speaker is.

Watch the video here:

This morning @amazon is at Dunbar High School in DC to announce a milestone in its Future Engineer Program. They had a surprise guest….Jeff Bezos. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/dmOvmeJ4Fv — Caroline Tucker (@CTuckerNews) October 21, 2019

The video soon went viral on social media, with many sharing their views about the incident. However, Tucker later revealed that the student turned out to be the only one who interacted with Bezos.

In the following tweet, she wrote, “FYI…the young man in the class ended up being the only one who spoke to Jeff Bezos about how much he has learned about coding. Later on, he told me he wanted to “seize” the opportunity to talk to the CEO.”

FYI…the young man in the class ended up being the only one who spoke to Jeff Bezos about how much he has learned about coding. Later on, he told me he wanted to “seize” the opportunity to talk to the CEO. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/E8LoFv2o99 — Caroline Tucker (@CTuckerNews) October 22, 2019

Here is how netizens reacted to the incident:

Watching the video it seems to me none of the students recognize it was Jeff Bezos. — Christopher Grace (@Christo11042387) October 22, 2019

Haha that one kid really asked “who is Jeff Bezos” — Nate Scheel (@NathanScheel65) October 21, 2019

Teens are *always* unimpressed with something so….this is funny to me.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — NO.MATTER.HOW.small (@edu_compassion) October 22, 2019

The greatest trick Bezos ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist. 😉 #jeffbezos #amazon — ratul aich (@rat9) October 22, 2019