From IIT Bombay to SpaceX: Meet the Indian researcher Elon Musk hired to build ‘superintelligence’

Reflecting on his journey so far, Chaplot said he is eager to continue working on areas he has long been passionate about–from robotics research to developing advanced AI models.

Indian AI researcher Devendra Chaplot has announced that he is joining Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence venture xAI, which is closely working alongside SpaceX. Sharing the update on X, Chaplot posted a photo with Musk and spoke about his ambitions for the next stage of his career. Musk soon responded, amplifying the announcement and welcoming him to the organisation.

In his post, Chaplot wrote, “I’m joining SpaceX and xAI, working closely with Elon and team to build superintelligence. Together SpaceX and xAI combine physical and digital intelligence under a leader who understands hardware at the deepest level.” He added that the opportunity to work in a “high-agency culture with frontier-scale resources” makes the move especially exciting, as it opens up the chance to build something truly distinctive.