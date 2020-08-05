scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 05, 2020
‘Who did this?’: Spoof video of Trump interviewing himself will leave you ROFL-ing

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 5, 2020 6:20:56 pm
donald trump, donald trump interview spoof viral video, corona virus deaths US, twitter Shared on YouTube by user Justin T. Brown, the video has now gone reached various social media platforms.

Donald Trump’s recent interview with Axios’ national political correspondent Jonathan Swan created quite a stir on social media when the US president asserted that the Covid-19 situation was under control.

Now, a video editor seems to have given a twist to the clip by editing out the interviewer and replacing it with Trump himself.

Shared on YouTube by user Justin T Brown, the video has now gone viral on various social media platforms, including Twitter. Brown later commented on his channel, saying he didn’t expect the edited version to go viral and thanked people for sharing it.

Watch the video here:

“Ok. Who made this? It’s genius,” tweeted a user while sharing the clip, which has now been viewed over two million times. Here is how netizens reacted to the spoof video:

In the original interview, which aired on HBO, Trump is seen brandishing several pieces of paper with graphs and charts on them and suggesting that the US Covid-19 figures compared well internationally. Trump’s responses to the questions asked by Swan left netizens miffed, with many calling out the president for distorting facts.

