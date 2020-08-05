‘Who did this?’: Spoof video of Trump interviewing himself will leave you ROFL-ing

Shared on YouTube by user Justin T. Brown, the video has now gone reached various social media platforms. Shared on YouTube by user Justin T. Brown, the video has now gone reached various social media platforms.

Donald Trump’s recent interview with Axios’ national political correspondent Jonathan Swan created quite a stir on social media when the US president asserted that the Covid-19 situation was under control.

Now, a video editor seems to have given a twist to the clip by editing out the interviewer and replacing it with Trump himself.

Shared on YouTube by user Justin T Brown, the video has now gone viral on various social media platforms, including Twitter. Brown later commented on his channel, saying he didn’t expect the edited version to go viral and thanked people for sharing it.

Watch the video here:

Ok. Who made this? It’s genius. pic.twitter.com/EkwG2RlDel — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 5, 2020

“Ok. Who made this? It’s genius,” tweeted a user while sharing the clip, which has now been viewed over two million times. Here is how netizens reacted to the spoof video:

Trump interviewing himself is the best thing I’ve seen all day pic.twitter.com/dznfXy5Gr2 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 5, 2020

This is scary…funny… but really scary. I envision that is what the conversation is like between his two functioning brain cells…😳 — Mich🇨🇦 (@michmommy675) August 5, 2020

Fake news ! This video is staged, for sure — nadine gauthier (@nadinegauthier1) August 5, 2020

This is my nominee for the Oscars this year. Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Screenplay…just the best. — Jimmy Carter for President (@ScaraPalin) August 5, 2020

Seriously, who made this? This is award winning. — YS (@NYinLA2121) August 5, 2020

In the original interview, which aired on HBO, Trump is seen brandishing several pieces of paper with graphs and charts on them and suggesting that the US Covid-19 figures compared well internationally. Trump’s responses to the questions asked by Swan left netizens miffed, with many calling out the president for distorting facts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd