‘Out of the world, awesome’: White peacock flies down in Italy’s museum. Watch video

A peacock’s dance is a sight to behold—the blue and green hues on its feathers render a mesmerising effect as the bird moves and flies. While people love to watch the Indian blue peafowl, a white peacock is a rarity.

A stunning clip on Twitter showing a white peacock flying down from a statue to a manicured green lawn has gone viral. A user commented saying that the clip is from the gardens of Isola Bella, an island in Northern Italy.

Watch the video:

“These are the beautiful gardens of Isola Bella in Maggiore Lake near Stresa, Italy, my home town: white and coloured peacocks live free in the gardens. The Borromeo’s Islands are a little paradise in the centre of the lake,” commented the user.

The clip captioned “White peacock in-flight” has garnered more than 4,00,400 views. Netizens were amazed to watch the white peacock. “Just beautiful to watch, and see a smooth landing!” commented a user.

Beautiful! In exactly that place, Isola Bella, I was bitten by a white peacock. So lovely, but so mean! — LSP🌻 (@lsposner) April 29, 2022

These are the beautiful gardens of Isola Bella in Maggiore Lake near Stresa, Italy, my home town: white and coloured peacocks live free in the gardens. The Borromeo's Islands are a little paradise in the centre of the lake — Occe64 (@Occe64) April 30, 2022

I remember seeing a white peacock around 10 years ago. Never seen it fly though.

It's beautiful❤ — Aarohy Kapoor (@aarohy_kapoor) April 30, 2022

Just beautiful to watch, and see a smooth landing! https://t.co/cdWjZC3ozY — John A Lombardi (@JohnALombardi2) April 30, 2022

The white peacock is a variation of the blue peacock and a genetic mutation called leucism causes its white colour. Leucism leads to the inability of pigment to be deposited in its feathers. The white peacock is not distinguished from its colourful counterparts in characteristics. They are feisty and tend to peck and kick those who try to attack them, according to My Modern Met.