Sunday, May 01, 2022
‘Out of the world, awesome’: White peacock flies down in Italy’s museum. Watch video

A stunning clip on Twitter showing a white peacock flying down from a statue to a manicured green lawn has gone viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 1, 2022 1:53:03 pm
white peacock, white peacock video, peacock, Italy museum, peacock video, rare white peacock, indian expressA user commented saying that the clip is from the gardens of Isola Bella, an island in Northern Italy.

A peacock’s dance is a sight to behold—the blue and green hues on its feathers render a mesmerising effect as the bird moves and flies. While people love to watch the Indian blue peafowl, a white peacock is a rarity.

A stunning clip on Twitter showing a white peacock flying down from a statue to a manicured green lawn has gone viral. A user commented saying that the clip is from the gardens of Isola Bella, an island in Northern Italy.

Watch the video:

“These are the beautiful gardens of Isola Bella in Maggiore Lake near Stresa, Italy, my home town: white and coloured peacocks live free in the gardens. The Borromeo’s Islands are a little paradise in the centre of the lake,” commented the user.

The clip captioned “White peacock in-flight” has garnered more than 4,00,400 views. Netizens were amazed to watch the white peacock. “Just beautiful to watch, and see a smooth landing!” commented a user.

The white peacock is a variation of the blue peacock and a genetic mutation called leucism causes its white colour. Leucism leads to the inability of pigment to be deposited in its feathers. The white peacock is not distinguished from its colourful counterparts in characteristics. They are feisty and tend to peck and kick those who try to attack them, according to My Modern Met.

