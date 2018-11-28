White House’s blood red Christmas decorations are now a meme

With Christmas less than a month away, US First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the decorations for the festive season at the White House. After the baffling white theme for Christmas last year, the decor this year features huge red trees, that have surprised many. While some said it looked like something out of The Shining or Jaws, others said it reminded them of Margret Atwood’s ‘Handmaid’s Tale’.

First lady Melania Trump tweeted a video showing her surveying the holiday decorations, which also included an ornament emblazoned with the slogan for her well-being campaign for children called Be Best.

The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

However, people on Twitter criticised the Trumps’ choice of ‘horrendous’ trees for their official home. Many linked the crimson theme to Russian influence, while others said it is a reflection of the horror in the country due to Trump.

Here’s how people reacted to Christmas decorations at the White House:

Scary @WhiteHouse Christmas Trees. When the lights go out, they eat you! pic.twitter.com/AJuCBgOse2 — Trish Schramm (@HappyNtheGarden) November 28, 2018

Chernobyl Red Forest / White House Christmas 2018 pic.twitter.com/frVcJlfjoi — PamScout76 (@Ilovemypuppy) November 28, 2018

aw but I think it’s cute Melania paid tribute to the Sesame Street Martians in the White House holiday decor! Be Best Yip Yip! pic.twitter.com/nwrjX3egRO — Holly Hayes (@HollyTHayes) November 27, 2018

I knew the new White House Christmas trees reminded me of something pic.twitter.com/3H5ovvkXmY — Justice Malfitano (@justmal98) November 27, 2018

She’s doused hers in pig’s blood, like Carrie.@StephenKing pic.twitter.com/sDlrSiw71j — Liberal Limericks (@Libericks) November 26, 2018

Melania’s Christmas decorations look like they’re straight out of the Shining pic.twitter.com/mVMY7yuxIZ — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) November 26, 2018

Loving the Putin tribute trees… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KC3I00QTrG — Clouds in my coffee… (@MizMazzy) November 26, 2018

Melania inspects this year’s White House Christmas trees, which were watered all year with the blood of children in internment camps. On Christmas Eve, ICE will distribute lumps of clean coal to the survivors. pic.twitter.com/jFRXqUIjPf — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) November 26, 2018

The already creepy Whitehouse Christmas trees made creepier. Who wore it better? #handmaidstale @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/rUmVMPrgvF — Max McGloin (@MaxMcGloin) November 26, 2018

I don’t know you guys. The red trees….I think this year’s White House Christmas Card went a bit dark, don’t you? pic.twitter.com/6lFrU0Xm2e — Highland Fashionista (@Highlandista) November 26, 2018

Open up twitter today to see that Melania has installed comrade red handmaid christmas trees in the Kremlin annex. Happy Monday! pic.twitter.com/VGjIz8Js2w — Dani Shaw (@deeshaw) November 26, 2018

So Melania decorated the White House for Christmas – with blood red trees right out of The Shining: Holiday Version. #ThisIsReal pic.twitter.com/DNAuTZxTFM — Stephen A. Rhodes (@StephenARhodes) November 26, 2018

“How can we top those scary Christmas decorations we had in the White House last year?”

“How about trees that look like they’re literally drenched in blood?”

“Perfect.” pic.twitter.com/KeIMrSbDz5 — Ian Craig (@ArgusICraig) November 26, 2018

The decorations at the White House include a tree trimmed by Gold Star families — those killed in military service — as well as an array of topiary trees and mantelpieces featuring the skylines of New York City, St. Louis, Chicago and San Francisco. Also on display are the customary gingerbread house and the traditional White House tree, which stands at 18 feet (5.5 meters) tall.