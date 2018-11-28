Toggle Menu
White House’s blood red Christmas decorations are now a meme

As the photos and videos of the FLOTUS inspecting the White House holiday decor came out, people started trolling the Trumps and their choices.

(Source: Nick Jack Pappas/ Twitter)

With Christmas less than a month away, US First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the decorations for the festive season at the White House. After the baffling white theme for Christmas last year, the decor this year features huge red trees, that have surprised many. While some said it looked like something out of The Shining or Jaws, others said it reminded them of Margret Atwood’s ‘Handmaid’s Tale’.

First lady Melania Trump tweeted a video showing her surveying the holiday decorations, which also included an ornament emblazoned with the slogan for her well-being campaign for children called Be Best.

However, people on Twitter criticised the Trumps’ choice of ‘horrendous’ trees for their official home. Many linked the crimson theme to Russian influence, while others said it is a reflection of the horror in the country due to Trump.

Here’s how people reacted to Christmas decorations at the White House:

The decorations at the White House include a tree trimmed by Gold Star families — those killed in military service — as well as an array of topiary trees and mantelpieces featuring the skylines of New York City, St. Louis, Chicago and San Francisco. Also on display are the customary gingerbread house and the traditional White House tree, which stands at 18 feet (5.5 meters) tall.

