Trump administration makes typo again, misspells ‘United Sates’

Making typos is one thing that the Trump administration has mastered during its reign. This time the mistake is not of the First Lady’s name or the spelling of ‘conference’ but in ‘United States’ itself. The official account of the White House tweeted out a portion of US President Donald Trump’s speech that read, “If economic growth continues at this pace, THE UNITED SATES ECONOMY WILL DOUBLE IN SIZE more than 10 years faster than it would have under President Bush or President Obama.”

(Source: whitehouse/Twitter) (Source: whitehouse/Twitter)

Though the tweet was deleted after a while, it sure had stayed long enough to catch people’s attention. While many joked about the typing mistake, others chose to give some suggestions to the people handling the Twitter account. Check out some of the reactions here:

If they are talking about the “United Sates,” they won’t have to be accountable for … “Don’t believe in everything you see, read… — Luciahoff (@luciahoff) July 28, 2018

‘United Sates’: The latest typo from Trump’s White House. Woodn’t you know it? pic.twitter.com/r7RKsL95Vt — geoffh (@geoffh33) July 28, 2018

Yep. Been a defender of them there United Sates muh hole lyfe. I spell gud, two. — RareBeauty (@RareBeautyGems) July 28, 2018

I currently live in England but I want to move to the “United Sates”

Any suggestions? — Zey (@DrainedPrince) July 28, 2018

Trump: I guess 13 angry Democrats have taken control of my autocorrect. United Sates — T Cash (@TCashhasspoken) July 28, 2018

Oh and “United Sates?” Let me give you a little tip about the need to proofread before you hit the little blue button. Misspellings can still occur even if there is no red squiggly line, but you need to exercise a bit of intelligence to spot them. Maybe you need a proofreader. — May Draper (@MayDraper2) July 28, 2018

This is not the first time that typing mistakes have been spotted. Earlier, Trump had misspelled words such as ‘Boarder Security and Crime’, and misused the phrase ‘pore over’, which means to examine or read carefully, by writing ‘Pour over my tweets’.

