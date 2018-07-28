Follow Us:
Saturday, July 28, 2018
Trump administration makes typo again, misspells ‘United Sates’

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 28, 2018 10:27:46 pm
Donald Trump, Donald trump typos, Trump administration mistakes, types made by Donald Trump, trump tweets, Trump administration misses out the ‘T’ while writing ‘The United States’, get trolled for the mistake. (Source: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)

Making typos is one thing that the Trump administration has mastered during its reign. This time the mistake is not of the First Lady’s name or the spelling of ‘conference’ but in ‘United States’ itself. The official account of the White House tweeted out a portion of US President Donald Trump’s speech that read, “If economic growth continues at this pace, THE UNITED SATES ECONOMY WILL DOUBLE IN SIZE more than 10 years faster than it would have under President Bush or President Obama.”

ALSO READ | Donald Trump breaks royal protocol, walks infront of Queen Elizabeth II

Donald Trump, Donald trump typos, Trump administration mistakes, types made by Donald Trump, trump tweets, POTUS, indian express, indian express news (Source: whitehouse/Twitter)

Though the tweet was deleted after a while, it sure had stayed long enough to catch people’s attention. While many joked about the typing mistake, others chose to give some suggestions to the people handling the Twitter account. Check out some of the reactions here:

This is not the first time that typing mistakes have been spotted. Earlier, Trump had misspelled words such as ‘Boarder Security and Crime’, and misused the phrase ‘pore over’, which means to examine or read carefully, by writing ‘Pour over my tweets’.

