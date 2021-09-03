Watch: White House press secretary shuts down male reporter asking questions on abortion rights

Amid the controversy over Texas’s anti-abortion law, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shut down a male reporter at a daily briefing on Thursday and a video of the incident is a hit on social media.

At the briefing, a reporter questioned Psaki over President Joe Biden’s support for abortion rights. “Why does the President support abortion when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion as morally wrong?” the reporter asked.

Psaki replied, “He believes that it’s a woman’s right, it’s a woman’s body and it’s her choice.”

As she tried to move on to the next question, the reporter interjected, “Who does he believe then should look after the unborn child?”

Psaki promptly said, “He believes that it’s up to a woman to make those decisions and up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor.”

But it was what she said next that became a standout moment on the internet, shared widely across all platforms. “I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant. For women out there who have faced those choices — this is an incredibly difficult thing. The President believes that right should be respected,” Psaki said and refused to take any further questions from the reporter.

Watch the exchange here:

While the journalist was not immediately identified, Deadline later revealed the question came from Owen Jensen of EWTN, a Catholic news network.

Psaki took on numerous questions on Thursday about the White House’s response to the Supreme Court ruling declining to block a Texas law that bans most abortions. As the court’s ruling promoted protests and uproar across the country, Biden issued two statements in response — condemning both the law itself and the court’s inaction.

“The dissents by Chief Justice Roberts, and Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan all demonstrate the error of the Court’s action here powerfully,” Biden says in statement on the Texas abortion law ruling. pic.twitter.com/T0Kodhmcjt — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 2, 2021

In a statement on the ruling, Biden said he is instructing White House officials to examine how the departments of Health and Human Services and Justice can work to protect abortion access for women in Texas. He also called the 5-4 Supreme Court decision an “unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights.”

The US Supreme Court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law that went into effect from September 1. The law would amount to a near-total ban on the procedure in Texas, as 85 per cent to 90 per cent of abortions are obtained after six weeks of pregnancy, and would probably force many clinics to close, abortion rights groups said.

As Psaki’s reply went viral, here’s how netizens reacted to it.

Im Catholic. I support abortion. But more importantly I support a woman’s right to have control over her body. Period. — Ricardo Chavira (@RicardoAChavira) September 2, 2021

The catholic faith teaches that there are lots of things that are morally wrong, since when did the top spot in the league table of sins belong to abortion? It is as DrJoe says and Jen says so coolly and eloquently up to a woman to decide with her doctor, well said Jen. — Achilles of Constantinople (@Pontiusplotinus) September 2, 2021

His faith is irrelevant. It should absolutely not influence public policy. We have separation of church and state in the this country. — Queen Bean (@engodoy1) September 2, 2021

If males could get pregnant we wouldn’t be having this conversation. — Vincent (@buymoriaking) September 2, 2021

If men got pregnant, there’d be an abortion kiosk at every auto parts store. — Shelly Dunlap (@shellydunlap) September 2, 2021

Every woman has the right to decide what to do with HER body #ProChoice 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Thank you @POTUS and eloquent @PressSec 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/X2rtTy8OnA — 👑𝓕𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓬𝓲𝓪👑 (@MzGemini1978) September 3, 2021

She is spot on. You sir have never been pregnant and you are not a woman. Sit down and shut up! https://t.co/bzgpqUZsE7 — WildWanderlust (@wldwanderlust) September 2, 2021

It’s not only often terrifying, it’s dangerous & not uncommonly deadly. Texas, for instance, has the highest maternal death rate in the developed world. They want us chattel or dead. — Clare (@ClareandPresent) September 2, 2021

Thank you for sharing this. People need to hear men speak loudly and clearly in support of a woman’s right to choose. Our bodies, our choices. We do need allies, though.#MyBodyIsMyOwn #mybodymychoice — Paula Bruno, PhD, LAc (@2HeartsWellness) September 2, 2021

The emotion in her voice was very noticeable. Almost an anger. I love her. — Scott (@Scott37816780) September 2, 2021

Ouch, that left a mark. And to her point, if men could get pregnant there would be more abortion clinics than Starbucks in this country. — That’s HEDLEY! (@HedleyLamarr23) September 2, 2021

When pregnancies occur in a man’s body, then yes, he has the right to make a choice, but for now, it’s up to women to decide whether or not to allow a pregnancy to continue in her body, since it’s her body that’s being affected.

Sorry, but that’s just the way it is 🤷‍♀️ — MarshmallowSunshine𖤐🜏 (@QueenCaoCao) September 2, 2021

Thank you @POTUS @PressSec 1 in 4 American women have had an abortion (fact not opinion) that means WE ALL KNOW & LOVE A WOMAN who has had to make this difficult choice and it should be respected! https://t.co/vCiX2GV0mQ — MD WTH are we doing? (@maryderrickart) September 2, 2021