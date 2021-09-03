scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 03, 2021
Must Read

Watch: White House press secretary shuts down male reporter asking questions on abortion rights

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took on numerous questions on Thursday about the White House's response to the Supreme Court ruling declining to block a Texas law that bans most abortions.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 3, 2021 10:56:25 am
texas, texas anti abortion law, us supreme court abortion law texas, jen psaki, jen paski abortion viral video, indian express, biden catholic abortion lawWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Amid the controversy over Texas’s anti-abortion law, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shut down a male reporter at a daily briefing on Thursday and a video of the incident is a hit on social media.

At the briefing, a reporter questioned Psaki over President Joe Biden’s support for abortion rights. “Why does the President support abortion when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion as morally wrong?” the reporter asked.

Psaki replied, “He believes that it’s a woman’s right, it’s a woman’s body and it’s her choice.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As she tried to move on to the next question, the reporter interjected, “Who does he believe then should look after the unborn child?”

Psaki promptly said, “He believes that it’s up to a woman to make those decisions and up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor.”

But it was what she said next that became a standout moment on the internet, shared widely across all platforms. “I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant. For women out there who have faced those choices — this is an incredibly difficult thing. The President believes that right should be respected,” Psaki said and refused to take any further questions from the reporter.

Watch the exchange here:

While the journalist was not immediately identified, Deadline later revealed the question came from Owen Jensen of EWTN, a Catholic news network.

Psaki took on numerous questions on Thursday about the White House’s response to the Supreme Court ruling declining to block a Texas law that bans most abortions. As the court’s ruling promoted protests and uproar across the country, Biden issued two statements in response — condemning both the law itself and the court’s inaction.

In a statement on the ruling, Biden said he is instructing White House officials to examine how the departments of Health and Human Services and Justice can work to protect abortion access for women in Texas. He also called the 5-4 Supreme Court decision an “unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights.”

The US Supreme Court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law that went into effect from September 1. The law would amount to a near-total ban on the procedure in Texas, as 85 per cent to 90 per cent of abortions are obtained after six weeks of pregnancy, and would probably force many clinics to close, abortion rights groups said.

As Psaki’s reply went viral, here’s how netizens reacted to it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 03: Latest News

Advertisement