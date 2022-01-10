White bear mascot video goes viral again after faulty white bear appears at parade in Spain

Spain witnessed the Three Kings Parades on January 5 this year, after it was suspended last year owing to the pandemic. However, more than the usual attractions at the parade, people were surprised to watch a faulty white bear mascot that seemed to have trouble maintaining its balance or walk. The white bear mascot walked in a peculiar way and fell multiple times, leading to chatter in Cardiz and on the internet.

The video sparked memes and laughter. Many netizens also drew parallel to the White Bear Mascot video, which had gone viral in 2017.

I’ve watched this 19 times this morning. pic.twitter.com/zsdt4vN7DU — Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) January 7, 2022

Hilariously, in the video, Mitsubishi’s mascot, White Bear, slips and falls on the ice many times while shooting a commercial for the company’s new Outlander and Outlander Sport. In the final shot, the bear falls face first into the ground.

“Luckily, he had a big nose,” Richard Herod III, general manager, seen in the video had earlier said to White Bear press. He also added that the white bear was supposed to fall on the ice as part of the commercial to show the vehicles’ advanced all-wheel drive system. However, the ‘face plant’ was a total surprise and it was not aired in the commercial.

“We expected the bear to fall, we just didn’t expect him to fall that many times and we didn’t expect the face plant at the end,” Herod explained. “Without the face plant, I don’t think the video would have taken off.”

See how netizens reacted to the video:

Yow I’m crying rn 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BavdNajRcQ — Runnin’ on fumes (@Lopezdot0) January 7, 2022

Netizens also scratched their heads over the reason of the bear at the parade getting “harmed”.

Todos somos El Oso Perjudicado pic.twitter.com/aqz6Qdp1bt — ᕵᓰᘉᖽᐸ ᖴᖇᘿᑘᕲ (@PinkFreudX) January 5, 2022

The man in-charge of the parade said to 24 happenings.com, “…there is not much to explain. It was a technical failure, an error that was tried to be corrected and that he was able to control. As soon as the organization told us that the doll could leave the parade, he went out and that’s it.”

ALSO READ | Spanish football club fans toss cuddly toys on the field for underprivileged kids, wins hearts

He also added, “It was something that we could not control, we tried to change the battery but it did not work so it was decided to remove it.” He was happy that it made people laugh, but also expressed his concern over the impact it would have on his livelihood. “I am glad that it has served laughs, but you also have to stop to think that we as workers we live on this and it affects us. “

The Three Kings or Three Wise Men are celebrated during the Feast of the Epiphany, a Christian holiday in Spain, as per Euronews. As per the lore, the three men followed a bright star to offer gifts of gold, frankincense (resin used in perfumes), and myrrh (tree gum) to the new-born baby Jesus in Bethlehem. In Spain and many Latin American countries, Christmas gift are thus given on January 6, the day when the three kings visited baby Jesus.