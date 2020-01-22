Which Indian dish is US Senator Elizabeth Warren talking about?

“I assumed she meant kheer but I’ve never had it with daal,” tweeted a user, “She might be confusing Native American and Indian,” wrote another. (Source: Pixabay) “I assumed she meant kheer but I’ve never had it with daal,” tweeted a user, “She might be confusing Native American and Indian,” wrote another. (Source: Pixabay)

US Senator Elizabeth Warren’s response, when asked to name her favourite Indian food, has left netizens scratching their heads. The interaction between Warren and a news website was tweeted by campaign reporter Zohreen Shah, requesting desi netizens to guess the dish the senator was referring to.

“@ewarren is asked about her favourite Indian food at @vicenews ‘ #BrownandBlack forum: “It’s like big tapioca. And you serve it with daal!” she says. If you know what she’s referring to, feel free to chime in,” Shah tweeted.

.@ewarren is asked about her favorite Indian food at @vicenews‘ #BrownandBlack forum: “It’s like big tapioca. And you serve it with daal!” she says. If you know what she’s referring to, feel free to chime in. — Zohreen Shah (@Zohreen) January 20, 2020

Tapioca is a starch extracted from the roots of the cassava plant and is commercially processed in various forms such as soluble powder, coarse flakes, rectangular sticks and spherical pearls. Warren’s response, however, of eating the dish with dal confused many.

“I assumed she meant kheer but I’ve never had it with daal,” tweeted a user, “She might be confusing Native American and Indian,” wrote another.

is she talking about raita? (though it’s not really like tapioca). genuinely confused. — amna (@IAmAmnaNawaz) January 21, 2020

She might have been referring to sabudana khichidi? — Shashank Bengali (@SBengali) January 21, 2020

Daal, maybe Lentils and curry. No idea on the tapioca. — KeciaDianne (@KDHcharley) January 20, 2020

Reading all these comments and realizing she wasn’t talking about tapioca (pudding). — LJ (@LRJs_) January 22, 2020

I assumed she meant kheer but I’ve never had it with daal — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 20, 2020

She might be confusing Native American and Indian — Stevie T 🇺🇸 (@StevieT69420) January 21, 2020

