Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Which Indian dish is US Senator Elizabeth Warren talking about?

While Tapioca is a starch extracted from the roots of the cassava plant and is commercially processed in various forms such as coarse flakes, rectangular sticks and spherical pearls, however, Warren's response of eating the dish with dal confused many.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 22, 2020 2:12:19 pm
Elizabeth Warren, Elizabeth Warren indian food, United States Senato, bernie sanders, twitter reactions, “I assumed she meant kheer but I’ve never had it with daal,” tweeted a user, “She might be confusing Native American and Indian,” wrote another. (Source: Pixabay)

US Senator Elizabeth Warren’s response, when asked to name her favourite Indian food, has left netizens scratching their heads. The interaction between Warren and a news website was tweeted by campaign reporter Zohreen Shah, requesting desi netizens to guess the dish the senator was referring to.

ALSO READ | NYT endorses Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren in Democratic contest

“@ewarren is asked about her favourite Indian food at @vicenews ‘ #BrownandBlack forum: “It’s like big tapioca. And you serve it with daal!” she says. If you know what she’s referring to, feel free to chime in,” Shah tweeted.

Tapioca is a starch extracted from the roots of the cassava plant and is commercially processed in various forms such as soluble powder, coarse flakes, rectangular sticks and spherical pearls. Warren’s response, however, of eating the dish with dal confused many.

“I assumed she meant kheer but I’ve never had it with daal,” tweeted a user, “She might be confusing Native American and Indian,” wrote another.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 22: Latest News

Advertisement