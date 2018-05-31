Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
“Where are you from” memes are the latest fad on social media

A new set of "Where are you from" memes are all over social media and each one is funnier than the other with a bit of geography and sarcasm sprinkled on it. In case you are curious how it works, check it for yourself.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2018 10:34:59 pm
where are you from meme, viral meme, homegrown meme, funny viral meme, where you are from funny meme, indian express, indian express news A new set of “Where are you from” memes are all over social media and each one is funnier than the other. (Source: File Photo)
If you have grown up in a small town, then you must be aware of how difficult it is to explain to people just where you are from. The simple question, “Where are you from?” can prove to be quite annoying as it would entail you getting into detailed explanations and discussions about the locality and the alleys. Well, people on social media understand how difficult this can be and hence, have come up with a rather ingenious solution. In case you are guessing how they are doing it, well through memes how else! Yes, a new set of “Where are you from” memes are all over social media and each one is funnier than the other with a bit of geography and sarcasm sprinkled on it.

In case you are curious how it unfolds, well here are some examples. For instance if someone is from Egypt and the other person asks, “Where in Egypt,” then this is how it wil go.

Where are you from?”/“Egypt” /“Where in Egypt” / “Cairo” / “What’s that near?”/ “Giza” / “Huh??????”/ “The pyramids. I live in the pyramids. I eat sand for breakfast and ride a camel to school, King Tut is my father.”

“Where are you from?” “NY”/ “Where in NY?”/ “Massapequa, Long Island”/ “What’s it near???”/ “Jones Beach….Fire Island”/ “Huhh?”/ “Manhattan, I’m from NYC baby. My father is Billy Joel, we live under the red steps in Time Square and I have a subway rat as a pet,” wrote another. Do you get the drift now?

Here are some of the tweets.

So, how will you explain where are you from? Tell us in the comments’ below.

