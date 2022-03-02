Watch: When Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stole the show on Dancing with the Stars

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left people impressed with his outstanding stand as his country is facing an invasion by Russia. But it’s more than his selfie-camera videos that have got everyone talking online. The latest is a clip from his days in showbiz when he participated in the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars.

Known for his prolific career as an entertainer, Zelenskyy, who starred in several Ukrainian films and TV series, in 2006 wowed all with his dancing skills. A video montage of the political leader’s performances in the reality show has resurfaced amid the ongoing crisis—with his fans claiming he even won the show.

From Tango to Samba, the video is a testament to how nimble-footed young Zelenskyy was, at one point even dancing blindfolded with his partner on the stage.

Long before Zelenskyy became the President of Ukraine, he could have been a lawyer. However, he found his calling in showbiz and even rose to fame playing a president on screen in a popular political satire comedy Servant of the People.

His unconventional rise from a comedian to a hero in the midst of war has been nothing short of an epic saga on screen. As people continued to dig up old videos and rewatch shows he had acted in, many were surprised to know he even lent his voice to Paddington, the bear, in the Ukrainian version of the live-action film.

A spokesperson for StudioCanal, which produced Paddington, confirmed in a statement Monday that Zelenskyy was the voice behind the bear, according to NBC News. The news has delighted netizens, including the actor Hugh Bonneville, who played the bear’s foster parent in the film.

Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy. #PaddingtonBear https://t.co/5VaMi201Fs — Hugh Bonneville 🇺🇦 (@hughbon) February 27, 2022

Another promotional video of Paddington 2 featuring Zelenskyy too has been doing rounds on the internet.

I was today years old when I learned that President Zalenskyy voices Paddington in Ukrainian. pic.twitter.com/1eZVytojbu — Jason Sparks (10 Minute Version) (@sparksjls) February 27, 2022

As his previous works go viral around the globe, people on social media continue to be impressed by his varied skills.