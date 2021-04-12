scorecardresearch
‘When thunder roars, go indoors’: Dramatic video shows lightning strike tree outside US school

In the viral clip, the pine tree in the middle of the ground was struck by lightning and caught fire before plummeting to the ground at Wautoma High School in Wisconsin.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 12, 2021 5:25:15 pm
Tree on fire, lighting strikes tree National Weather Service (NWS) Green Bay, Wisconsin, lightning striking pine tree viral video, facebook, reactions, indian express, indian express newsPost the virality of the clip, the clip garnered several comments with many expressing shock over the incident.

A video of lightning striking a tree outside a school in the US has left netizens shocked after it went viral on social media. The 18-second clip was shared on the Facebook page of the US National Weather Service Green Bay Wisconsin, which also gave details about the incident.

In the viral clip, the pine tree in the middle of the ground is seen being struck by lightning and catches fire before plummeting to the ground at Wautoma High School in Wisconsin.

“You just never know when lightning will strike. Here is a video from Wautoma High School this morning of lightning destroying a Pine tree,” read the caption of the post, which has now garnered over 1,600 likes. “So the NWS slogan ‘When Thunder Roars Go Indoors’ please heed that advice next time you hear thunder,” they added.

Watch the video here:

According to a CNN report, the incident took place at 8:30 am as students were preparing to take the ACT Aspire test. While the students were distracted, school Principal Jennifer Johnson told the news website that some were quite excited to see the “act of Mother Nature”.

Post the virality of the clip, the clip garnered several comments with many expressing shocks over the incident.

