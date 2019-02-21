When John Mayer photoshopped Diplo out of his own photo after he refused to pay $400 for editing!

Recently, when American DJ Diplo needed some help with photoshop, another singer John Mayers offered his editing skills, but not without poking fun at Diplo. The hilarious interaction of the two artistes on Instagram has left people in splits.

Advertising

Recently, Diplo uploaded a photo of himself on the photo-sharing app, that resembled like a big lake against a picturesque setting in Cape Town, South Africa. However, he was unhappy with the presence of other men popping in the background. “Couldn’t get rid of these dudes behind me, so please pretend they are not there and this picture is perfect,” Diplo wrote.

Next, along with many photoshop enthusiasts online, John Mayer too jumped in to say, “I can easily photoshop this for you.”

As promised, Mayers did remove the men from the background. However, after photoshopping he placed a big watermark on the photo. And he reportedly asked $400 for his services!

Diplo shared the edited photo and wrote, “Wow @johnmayer really came thru for me at my time of need but he wanted 400 dollars to remove the watermark.”

Reacting to this, Mayers said, “Wow okay guess you don’t like supporting artists.”

The comment left people on the app in splits. And while some urged Diplo to pay the sum to Mayers, many photographers said – “Things we do to get our clients to pay”.

Ultimately, when Diplo declined to pay the sum, Mayers showed what he is capable of and in a photo uploaded on his Insta stories, he not only removed the watermark but Diplo too!

Advertising

The hilarious interaction left people online laughing out loud and many remarked this is what real friends do with each other.