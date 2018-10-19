Ellen DeGeneres tries to set-up tennis star Naomi Osaka with Black Panther’s Michael B Jordan

Osaka told about her crush on Ellen Show earlier in September and DeGeneres has been trying to set them up ever since then.

Ellen DeGeneres is doing her best to play matchmaker to US Open champion Naomi Osaka. On Osaka’s 21st birthday, DeGeneres tweeted a topless photo of Michael B. Jordan to the tennis star saying it was a “present”.

Wondering what that’s all about? Well, back in September when Osaka appeared on the Ellen Show after her epic victory, she was asked about who her celebrity crush was. The tennis star couldn’t name Jordan but said that “he was in Black Panther, but he was the villain (aka Erik Killmonger).”

Minutes after her show, DeGeneres sent Jordan a selfie of the two of them! And on Osaka’s birthday, the talk show host sent her this tweet:

Jordan got in on the act and also wished Osaka on her birthday. And there was a bonus. He shared another “recent and better” shirtless photo of him and invited Osaka to the premiere of his upcoming film Creed 2 as a gift.

This one is better and more recent. LOL 😂 Happy Belated Bday Naomi. But seriously I want to invite you to the Creed 2 premiere as a bday present 🎁 pic.twitter.com/TS8vmSsRdM — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) October 17, 2018

You’re welcome, Naomi. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 17, 2018

The first Japenese-born tennis player to win the US Open was clearly feeling a tad embarrassed when she responded.

” Thanks for the bday wishes, If you’re serious I would totally want to go,” she replied to Jordan’s tweet.

LOL what is going on 💀😂??? Thanks for the bday wishes, If you’re serious I would totally want to go 🤗🙏 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) October 18, 2018

Fans of both Osaka and Jordon now can’t stop gushing and are now rooting for the duo to go on a date.

Everyone needs a wingman like @TheEllenShow 😊 — Michael A Cuffe (@CuffeStuff) October 18, 2018

Ellen making things happen lol — YoungFro (@Yawman_Gyan) October 18, 2018

Pick your dress ready! Don’t dull 😂 ♥ https://t.co/mYCGehRZrK — ‘Defolu | Chief Encouragement Officer (@Folkeezy) October 18, 2018

This is so cool. And I think he is being dead serious. Go!!! I am so jealous!!! Why can’t I get tweets like that! — MyCuzzin Vinni, Esq. (@mycuzzinvinni) October 18, 2018

Awwww… don’t be shy go to the premier! I heard he’s a gentleman — sincerelyurzFoxx (@justrollinalong) October 18, 2018

ASKKDLSKDLKLSA stop they’re so cute maybe ellen is the best matchmaker there is https://t.co/50YI8lzdTA — disney princesses defense squad (@delenaerys) October 18, 2018

Ahhh this is so cutee https://t.co/jK1Ed1UXGs — Juliette Sabrina (@juliettesabrina) October 19, 2018

on god if i had a man like this i wouldn’t know what to do with myself https://t.co/gwI1Diy311 — jaylene (@itsjaylenemarie) October 19, 2018

