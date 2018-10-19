Follow Us:
Ellen DeGeneres tries to set-up tennis star Naomi Osaka with Black Panther’s Michael B Jordan

US Open champion Naomi Osaka was invited to the premiere of his latest film by her celebrity crush Michael B Jordon, all thanks to Ellen DeGeneres.

Updated: October 19, 2018 5:55:30 pm

naomi osaka, Michael B. Jordan, ellen degeneres, ellen set up date celebrities, naomi oska Michael B. Jordan date, viral news, indian express, good news Osaka told about her crush on Ellen Show earlier in September and DeGeneres has been trying to set them up ever since then.

Ellen DeGeneres is doing her best to play matchmaker to US Open champion Naomi Osaka. On Osaka’s 21st birthday, DeGeneres tweeted a topless photo of Michael B. Jordan to the tennis star saying it was a “present”.

Wondering what that’s all about? Well, back in September when Osaka appeared on the Ellen Show after her epic victory, she was asked about who her celebrity crush was. The tennis star couldn’t name Jordan but said that “he was in Black Panther, but he was the villain (aka Erik Killmonger).”

Minutes after her show, DeGeneres sent Jordan a selfie of the two of them! And on Osaka’s birthday, the talk show host sent her this tweet:

Jordan got in on the act and also wished Osaka on her birthday. And there was a bonus. He shared another “recent and better” shirtless photo of him and invited Osaka to the premiere of his upcoming film Creed 2 as a gift.

The first Japenese-born tennis player to win the US Open was clearly feeling a tad embarrassed when she responded.

” Thanks for the bday wishes, If you’re serious I would totally want to go,” she replied to Jordan’s tweet.

Fans of both Osaka and Jordon now can’t stop gushing and are now rooting for the duo to go on a date.

