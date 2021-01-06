Netizens react with memes and jokes to WhatsApp’s latest terms of service

Key updates will include information about WhatsApp's service and how user data is collected and processed.

Netizens took to Twitter to share meme and jokes after popular instant messaging application WhatsApp updated its terms of services.

Key updates will include information about WhatsApp’s serviceß and how user data is collected and processed. It will also include information on how businesses can use Facebook-hosted services to store and manage chats.

So WhatsApp is showing this notification prompt to me.#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/1UfHseUrZN — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 6, 2021

As soon as the news broke, many took to Twitter to share memes and jokes that expressed concern over how the application will handle user information.

Me without reading #WhatsApp new terms and privacy, clicking on agree button – pic.twitter.com/6UIghbXWmU — Rahul Pandey (@rahulpandey89) January 6, 2021

#WhatsApp not increasing feature but increasing privacy

Le me : pic.twitter.com/HmIaFubear — MAHI मन 🎭 (@HUMOR_SAPIEN) January 6, 2021

News:- “If you are using service for free ,then you are the product”

From 8th Feb , Facebook will start monetizing #WhatsApp “ Meanwhile indians:- pic.twitter.com/3dbmHh2j4q — जय श्रीराम🚩 सनातन धर्म सर्वोपरि❤️ (@___unidentified) January 6, 2021

After agree the terms and conditions of #WhatsApp, people. pic.twitter.com/jqV0628Gq5 — A K i B (@akibaliii) January 6, 2021

Modi ji ban apps because of privacy issues.

Whatsapp Fb collecting data.

Me to modi ji#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/utYqLY2Fuh — Satyarth Ranjan #FollowMe (@SatyaVachan21) January 6, 2021

The #WhatsApp has updated its terms and conditions * Celebs whose chat was leaked: pic.twitter.com/hTfIqkslhe — Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) January 6, 2021

Me to #WhatsApp after its new privacy update pic.twitter.com/AOgOQr9uJa — Corona Warrior (@corona_warrior) January 6, 2021

#WhatsApp updates it’s terms and conditions…can collect user data after 8th feb…. Privacy and security be like : pic.twitter.com/yKFyqpyxvP — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) January 6, 2021

#WhatsApp new changed policy help them collect users data . Meanwhile GBwhatsapp pic.twitter.com/tF6rv4T4pB — 👷𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚒 𝚖𝚊𝚗👷👉🏗️ (@Er_jaSsHbharti) January 6, 2021

When I opened #WhatsApp this morning and it be like .. pic.twitter.com/jyYLoqRcwF — Raj Mishra (@psyrajmishra) January 6, 2021

According to WhatsApp, the latest terms of service will take effect from February 8 and users who do not agree with the new privacy rules could lose access to the messaging app.