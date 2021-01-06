scorecardresearch
Netizens react with memes and jokes to WhatsApp’s latest terms of service

Many took to Twitter to share memes and jokes that expressed concern over how the application will handle user information.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 6, 2021 12:31:58 pm
WhatsApp, WhatsApp latest terms of service, Twitter reaction, WhatsApp update, WhatsApp update memes, WhatsApp latest terms of service memes, Trending news, Indian Express news.Key updates will include information about WhatsApp's service and how user data is collected and processed.

Netizens took to Twitter to share meme and jokes after popular instant messaging application WhatsApp updated its terms of services.

Key updates will include information about WhatsApp’s serviceß and how user data is collected and processed. It will also include information on how businesses can use Facebook-hosted services to store and manage chats.

As soon as the news broke, many took to Twitter to share memes and jokes that expressed concern over how the application will handle user information.

Take a look here:

According to WhatsApp, the latest terms of service will take effect from February 8 and users who do not agree with the new privacy rules could lose access to the messaging app.

