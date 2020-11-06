Netizens react with memes after WhatsApp launches disappearing message feature

With the application’s latest announcement, netizens took to social media sharing their thought, while many shared memes and joke about it.

People shared memes and jokes after WhatsApp launched the disappearing messages feature. If the feature is enabled, messages sent in individual and group chats will disappear after seven days.

“Our goal is to make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn’t have to stick around forever. That’s why we’re excited to introduce the option to use disappearing messages on WhatsApp,” the Facebook-owned company said in a blog post.

Here’s how people reacted to the latest feature that has been available on other instant messaging apps and was popularised by Snapchat:

#WhatsApp introduces message disappearing feature

*WhatsApp after 7 days to chats pic.twitter.com/eMN4GzAHx3 — $ (@Just_said_it_) November 5, 2020

#WhatsApp

Whats app messages now after seven days be like : pic.twitter.com/M6wODI7F9U — Piyush Awasthi (@SimpleAwasthi) November 5, 2020

*How I sleep after muting all the College/Family WhatsApp groups FOREVER*#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/LQEMyO8VFW — Sanjay Nair (@dudeitsmesanjay) November 5, 2020

#WhatsApp

Navika Kumar after seeing WhatsApp message disappearing feature: pic.twitter.com/sp47FS218i — local dude (@localdudee) November 5, 2020

#WhatsApp introduces Disappearing feature for chats Le Telegram right now : pic.twitter.com/SwBfJ78frj — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) November 5, 2020

#WhatsApp announcing it’s new message disappearing feature. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Girls when they wanted to scroll and show previous messages during fight: pic.twitter.com/er9irKbjAZ — Keyur Joshi (@Keyurj23) November 5, 2020

#WhatsApp is launching message disappearing feature. *le snapchat to there users: pic.twitter.com/Rdg6Tuu0Ny — SHUBHΛM (@SHBHM__) November 5, 2020

#WhatsApp introduces Disappearing feature for chats.. Le WhatsApp messages after 7 days: pic.twitter.com/I4zlvvjSNR — Tweet_Bazz (@itweetbazz) November 5, 2020

In a one-to-one chat, either person will have the option of turning the disappearing messages on or off. In a group chat, the administrators of the group will control over this feature.

The feature will be rolled out to all users this month and will be operational on the Android, iOS, KaiOS, Web and Desktop versions of the app.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd