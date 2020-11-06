scorecardresearch
Netizens react with memes after WhatsApp launches disappearing message feature

When the feature is enabled, messages sent to both individual and group chats will disappear after seven days.

November 6, 2020
With the application's latest announcement, netizens took to social media sharing their thought, while many shared memes and joke about it.

People shared memes and jokes after WhatsApp launched the disappearing messages feature. If the feature is enabled, messages sent in individual and group chats will disappear after seven days.

“Our goal is to make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn’t have to stick around forever. That’s why we’re excited to introduce the option to use disappearing messages on WhatsApp,” the  Facebook-owned company said in a blog post.

Here’s how people reacted to the latest feature that has been available on other instant messaging apps and was popularised by Snapchat:

In a one-to-one chat, either person will have the option of turning the disappearing messages on or off. In a group chat, the administrators of the group will control over this feature.

The feature will be rolled out to all users this month and will be operational on the Android, iOS, KaiOS, Web and Desktop versions of the app.

