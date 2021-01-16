scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 16, 2021
Must Read

As WhatsApp delays new privacy policy, netizens say ‘it’s too late’

WhatsApp said it would delay the new policy launch to May from February after facing a backlash worldwide.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 16, 2021 12:47:38 pm
whatsapp, whatsapp privacy policy, whatsapp new privacy rules, whatsapp delays privacy policy, whatsapp privacy memes, whatsapp facebook memes, indian express, tech news,People celebrated the move but said they have already moved on. (Source: Reuters File photo)

After weeks of criticism, WhatsApp announced a delay in the introduction of a new privacy policy announced earlier. The company’s decision got everyone talking online, triggering jokes on social media.

WhatsApp on Friday said it would delay the new policy launch to May from February, that the update was focused on allowing users to message with businesses, and that the update does not affect personal conversations, which will continue to have end-to-end encryption.

“We’ve heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update,” the company wrote Friday in a blog post. “There’s been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts,” post added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Soon it started another round of trolling online, with people saying “it’s too late” as many have already moved onto Signal or Telegram. Others shared memes to poke fun at brand as to how it got scared and decided to postpone the implementation.

The announcement made earlier this month had seen severe backlash and created a huge confusion, leading to a huge migration of users to others apps. As a result, the messaging service was forced to explain better what data it collects and how it shares that information with parent company.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

WhatsApp users received a notification earlier in January that it was preparing a new privacy policy and terms, and it reserved the right to share some user data with the Facebook app. The miscommunication around WhatsApp’s new policies has helped lead to a spike in user growth for competing apps, such as Signal and Telegram.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 16: Latest News

Advertisement