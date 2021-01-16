As WhatsApp delays new privacy policy, netizens say ‘it’s too late’

People celebrated the move but said they have already moved on. (Source: Reuters File photo)

After weeks of criticism, WhatsApp announced a delay in the introduction of a new privacy policy announced earlier. The company’s decision got everyone talking online, triggering jokes on social media.

WhatsApp on Friday said it would delay the new policy launch to May from February, that the update was focused on allowing users to message with businesses, and that the update does not affect personal conversations, which will continue to have end-to-end encryption.

“We’ve heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update,” the company wrote Friday in a blog post. “There’s been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts,” post added.

Soon it started another round of trolling online, with people saying “it’s too late” as many have already moved onto Signal or Telegram. Others shared memes to poke fun at brand as to how it got scared and decided to postpone the implementation.

The announcement made earlier this month had seen severe backlash and created a huge confusion, leading to a huge migration of users to others apps. As a result, the messaging service was forced to explain better what data it collects and how it shares that information with parent company.

WhatsApp users received a notification earlier in January that it was preparing a new privacy policy and terms, and it reserved the right to share some user data with the Facebook app. The miscommunication around WhatsApp’s new policies has helped lead to a spike in user growth for competing apps, such as Signal and Telegram.